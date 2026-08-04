Calogy secures $1.2-million contract to power Jaunt’s autonomous drones

Sherbrooke cleantech startup to design lightweight battery system for Jaunt’s next-generation aircraft.

Sherbrooke, Que.-based Calogy Solutions has been selected by Jaunt Air Mobility Canada to design the battery system for the aerospace firm’s next-generation autonomous drone.

In an interview with BetaKit, Calogy co-founder and CEO Mahmood Shirazy said the $1.2-million CAD contract demonstrates “clear product-market fit” for the cleantech startup’s batteries and its patented Uni T thermal management technology. Calogy claims its simple, compact air cooling solution is easy to install, outperforms legacy offerings, and is much cheaper than liquid cooling alternatives.

“Their expertise in battery engineering and their innovative thermal management technology align well with our focus on building a safe, reliable, and high-performance aircraft capable of operating in demanding environments,” Jaunt Air Mobility Canada president Eric Côté said in a statement.



Calogy claims it can provide battery systems with liquid-cooling-level performance, without the weight and complexity of liquid-cooling systems.





Jaunt Air Mobility Canada, a subsidiary of Nasdaq-listed American aerospace and defence firm Airo, is developing a new line of large, autonomous, hybrid-electric, dual-use drones that do not require runways to launch and can hover like helicopters, while also operating at the range and speed of fixed-wing aircraft, for defence and commercial applications.

Shirazy said battery temperature is largely moderated with liquid cooling. But the problem in aerospace is that these systems are heavy, add complexity, and create reliability concerns.

Calogy claims it can provide liquid-cooling-level performance without the weight and complexity of liquid-cooling systems. Its systems are built for extreme conditions, from Arctic cold to intense heat.

Uni T allows Calogy to make lightweight, safe, high-performance batteries, which Shirazy said makes it a natural fit for the drone industry. He sees the Jaunt Air Mobility Canada contract as a sign that customers are prepared to pay “big dollars” for it. The company’s goal is to deliver the battery system that Jaunt Air Mobility Canada wants for testing before the end of the year, then move into manufacturing together and enter the market next year.

From EVs to drones and AI data centres

Calogy, which was founded in 2020, got its start as an electric vehicle-focused lithium battery firm with a thermal management solution. But it soon learned that selling into the automotive market was “very difficult” because it means long development cycles and low margins.

After contacting hundreds of prospective investors and hearing back from none of them, the startup joined Creative Destruction Lab (CDL) Montréal and was nearly eliminated in its first session, Shirazy told CDL Super Session attendees back in May.

But Shirazy said one early believer correctly pointed out that the company’s cooling tech, rather than its battery, was its true innovation. This led Calogy to refocus its plans around the thermal management side of its business.

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In the process, Shirazy joked that Calogy went from likely shutting down to a hot startup that sees a much larger opportunity in keeping data centre servers cool during the age of AI, offering a solution it claims is easier, faster, and cheaper to implement than existing approaches. Now, he said it is in talks with large computer chip manufacturers to demonstrate and pilot its tech.

The 18-person startup, which has raised approximately $3 million CAD to date from Investissement Québec, ACET, and angel investors, is currently raising a pre-Series A financing to take Calogy to the next level.

Once it completes that round, Shirazy said Calogy might carve its two products, the company’s battery module and thermal management tech, into separate businesses. He views the former as a potential “cash cow” for the latter, which he thinks could become a “billion-dollar business” but will likely take much longer to build into a sustainable company.

Feature image courtesy Airo Group.