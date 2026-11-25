Montréal firm relaunches FounderFuel and announces first fund close.

Annual general meetings for venture funds don’t typically feature a musical performance.

“We’re looking to help you build the conditions for commercial success, but not at the expense of the purpose that you’re about.” John Stokes, Real Ventures

But Montréal’s Real Ventures has never played by the rules. At the firm’s AGM in September, partner Katy Yam serenaded attendees (including portfolio companies and limited partners) with a karaoke rendition of the Broadway hit Defying Gravity. The moment felt significant; after a fundraising hiatus, Defying Gravity was the theme of Real’s AGM, highlighting a unique, against-the-grain vision the firm was putting forward for its first new fundraise since 2017.

Real Ventures announced the first close of its sixth pre-seed fund on Wednesday, along with the relaunch of its flagship accelerator program, FounderFuel. The fund, officially called Antifragile Fund I, has announced a first close of $45 million, anchored by the Government of Québec and several returning LPs, like Desjardins Capital, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Teralys Capital (through the La Caisse-backed Fonds québécois d’amorçage Teralys), and BDC Capital (through its Black Entrepreneurs Fund). Targeting a $60-million total, the fund represents a remarkable comeback for a firm that paused fundraising in 2022 following a number of key departures, and whose future was uncertain amid a venture market downturn.

The comeback accompanies an evolution of the fund’s ethos and approach, according to managing partner John Stokes. The partners are looking to find and nurture founders “daring to question the systems we all depend on,” from sectors like energy and healthcare to civic infrastructure, he said in an interview.

Part of that means resisting the pull toward maximizing shareholder value over all else, including company values and mission. Some principles come from the book Incorruptible: Why Good Companies Go Bad and How Great Companies Stay Great, by American entrepreneur and author Eric Ries, which Real handed out to attendees at its AGM. In an era where corporate profits often seem to trump all other considerations, Real is making a bet on alternative ways of building startups where purpose and profit can stay on the same track.

“We’re looking to help you build the conditions for commercial success, but not at the expense of the purpose that you’re about,” Stokes said.

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The first eight companies Real selects for FounderFuel, its Montréal-based, five-month accelerator program, will get to try out this approach. Though Real had run the program for years up until 2023, backing startups like BenchSci and Transit, this is the first time that it will make FounderFuel core to its fund thesis.

The idea is to invest $500,000 CAD into each cohort company at the pre-seed stage, reserving follow-on capital as well. In some cases, Real will consider investment opportunities outside of the accelerator cohort. Stokes and Montréal-based partners Sam Haffar and Katy Yam will all act as investment partners and be “hands-on” in the FounderFuel program. Stokes said Real is open to backing companies across Canada but expects FounderFuel participants to be in Montréal for the program’s duration.

“If you look at the fast pace of technological evolution…it has become even more difficult to be an entrepreneur,” Beatrice Couture, principal at Teralys Capital, said in an interview. “What Real figured out over the years is that founders who don’t have the resilience and capacity to grow with their company might break.”

Resilience is a familiar notion for today’s Real Ventures team. Co-founded in 2007 by Stokes, JS Cournoyer, and Alan MacIntosh before Canada’s venture capital (VC) industry took off, it notched some early successes. Real went on to back notable startups like League, Mejuri, and Sonder, establishing itself as one of Canada’s top pre-seed investors.

Katy Yam serenaded attendees at Real Ventures’ AGM with a karaoke rendition of Defying Gravity.

Image courtesy Real Ventures.

In 2022, following the 2021 VC boom and subsequent bust, as well as leadership shake-ups, Real paused raising its sixth fund. Toronto-based managing partner Janet Bannister stepped back from her role and later left to launch her own founder-focused early-stage firm, Staircase Ventures. BetaKit reported at the time that investors weren’t pleased with Real’s fund performance, and that having leadership outside Québec hadn’t helped.

Stokes said the major market headwinds coincided with a shift among LPs about the right balance between a fund’s value and how much capital it returned—a fine line that he acknowledged Real didn’t walk that well. “We were clearly going through a transition as we moved from the founding team of Real to those that would take it on to the next level, and we were doing that at a time when there were a lot of challenges,” Stokes said. Since then, he added, Real has had “amazing support” from its LPs.

Indeed, several of its investors have now returned. The AI boom has wrought returns in the intervening years, from portfolio companies like AI chipmaker Tenstorrent and physical AI scaleup Vention, which, respectively, have returned the entire value and half the value of Real’s third $89-million fund. Real has also earned industry honours for top deals, such as its support of live event commerce platform atVenu.

RELATED: Real Ventures partners with Panache, Inovia to relaunch FounderFuel accelerator

And despite a recent change in provincial government, the Québec government is participating as a key investor through Investissement Québec. Its support of Real Ventures (up to $30 million) was part of a broader announcement to back three local funds, including AQC Capital’s third fund, which is receiving up to $50 million, and ACET Capital’s fourth fund at up to $25 million.

Stéphane Paquet, Québec’s Minister of Economic Development, Innovation and Energy, said in a French statement that the investment will help local entrepreneurs “transform their innovations into commercial successes” and share Québec’s expertise with the world.

Having Real and FounderFuel back in the ecosystem is an exciting prospect, according to Couture. “They have shown over the years that they are able to find these outlier companies before anyone else,” she said. “I hope that they will do it again this time.”

Feature image courtesy Real Ventures.