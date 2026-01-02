The ultimate 2025 #CDNtech quiz

It figured out how to network quantum computers together

Xanadu claimed to have figured out how to network quantum computers together, one of the key challenges facing the industry. Its Aurora computer consists of four modular and independent server racks that are photonically interconnected and networked together.

By the end of the year, Xanadu struck a deal to go public on the Nasdaq and Toronto Stock Exchange through a $3.6-billion USD special purpose acquisition company.