Crowd Control: PixMob lit up this year’s Super Bowl stands

PixMob helped Kendrick Lamar tell Drake "game over" during Sunday's halftime show.

You may not have realized it, but while the Philadelphia Eagles were lighting up the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX Sunday night, a Canadian company was lighting up the stands.

Montréal-based PixMob, which produces controllable light-up LED bracelets and moving video transmitters (MVT) for live events, was tapped to help in its seventh Super Bowl this year. While PixMob is no stranger to the Super Bowl, first assisting with the event in 2014, this year its mandate expanded from the halftime show to the full game.

PixMob’s LED braclets spell “GAME OVER” after the Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Image courtesy PixMob.

All 75,000 fans inside New Orleans’ Caesars Superdome received a PixMob LED light bracelet for the NFL championship match, turning the stands into a “human-resolution screen” that punctuated touchdowns, kick-offs, and the pre-game ceremony with lighting animations and effects.

“What makes MVT so exciting is that it controls the audience’s LED wearables like pixels on a TV screen,” PixMob chief commercial officer Jean-Olivier Dalphond said in a statement. “Each fan becomes an active pixel in a canvas of animated effects that transforms the typically dark stadium space.”

PixMob’s time-to-shine really came through during the halftime show, which featured performances from artists Kendrick Lamar and SZA (not to mention a cameo from tennis star Serena Williams). When Lamar wrapped up his set list, which included the Grammy-winning Drake diss track Not Like Us, the stands spelled out “GAME OVER” using PixMob’s tech.

Founded in 2006, PixMob says it designs, manufactures, and deploys its products and effects in over 40 countries. The company claims its tech has been used in over 5,000 events to date, including the Olympic Games, the NBA and NHL All-Star games, Eurovision, and even Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour.

Feature image courtesy PixMob.