Xanadu to go public on Nasdaq and TSX in $3.6-billion USD SPAC deal

Transaction expected to raise $500 million USD.

Toronto-based quantum computing firm Xanadu has struck a deal to go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) called Crane Harbor Acquisition Corp.

Upon completion, shares of the business are expected to trade on both the Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), which could make Xanadu the first Canadian technology company to debut on the TSX in more than four years.



Xanadu says it remains “fully committed” to the research and development required to create the world’s first fully fault-tolerant quantum computer.





The transaction—which comes as quantum stocks have been soaring on the back of recent breakthroughs—is expected to raise gross proceeds of $500 million USD and give the combined entity a pro forma market capitalization of $3.6 billion. The deal lends Xanadu a pre-money rollover equity value of $3 billion and the joint business a pro forma enterprise value of approximately $3.1 billion.

Xanadu plans to use the net proceeds to accelerate its efforts to develop and deploy fully fault-tolerant photonic quantum computers.

Private institutional and strategic investors have committed $275 million in new financing to Xanadu as part of the deal. New backers like chip giant AMD, the asset management arms of BMO and CIBC, MMCAP Ventures, Planet First Partners, and Polar Asset Management Partners are providing 90 percent of that amount. Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners, Georgian Partners, and OMERS Ventures have promised the remainder.

Xanadu could also receive up to $225 million through the merger with Philadelphia-based Crane Harbor, depending on how many of its stockholders redeem their shares. Existing Xanadu shareholders and management will not receive any cash proceeds as part of this transaction and instead will roll over their shares into stock in the combined company as part of the deal, which is expected to close in late Q1 or early Q2 2026.

“Today marks a transformative milestone for quantum computing as we bring the leading photonic quantum platform to the public markets … This transaction will provide us with the capital necessary to accelerate our mission of building quantum computers that are useful and available to people everywhere,” Xanadu founder and CEO Christian Weedbrook said in a statement.

Founded by Weedbrook in 2016, Xanadu is working to use photonics-based quantum computing to perform exceptionally fast and complex computations at room temperature, quicker than traditional computers. Xanadu claims its approach offers a few advantages, including the ability to leverage modern chip manufacturing facilities and existing optical components like fibre optics.

Earlier this year, Xanadu unveiled its new photonic quantum computer, Aurora, which builds on its previous X8 and Borealis systems. The company said it remains “fully committed” to the research and development required to create the world’s first fully fault-tolerant quantum computer over the next three years.

In light of the United States Department of Defense’s Quantum Benchmarking Initiative program—in which Xanadu is a participant—and the threat of losing quantum companies to the US, Canada’s AI minister Evan Solomon has teased that Ottawa plans to introduce new policies soon to help keep these firms in Canada. The feds have already supported Xanadu’s efforts, and Weedbrook recently joined The BetaKit Podcast to discuss what role they could play in supporting Canadian quantum going forward.

In a separate appearance last year, Weedbrook told The BetaKit Podcast that Xanadu was planning to raise $100 million to $200 million USD in late 2024 or early 2025 and hoped to secure this amount entirely from Canadian investors. He indicated that Xanadu would use this funding largely to advance its quantum computing hardware, which is challenging and expensive to develop. At the time, Weedbrook said Xanadu aimed to establish a quantum data centre in 2029, a target that would also require an even larger financing round.

Prior to this deal, Xanadu has raised $275 million USD in total funding to date from a group of Canadian investors that includes BDC Capital, Georgian Partners, Golden Ventures, OMERS Ventures, Radical Ventures, and Real Ventures. Foreign backers have included Alumni Ventures, Bessemer Venture Partners, Capricorn, Forward Ventures, Pegasus Tech Ventures, Porsche Automobil Holding SE, Tiger Global, and Tim Draper.

The Crane Harbor deal marks a significant increase in Xanadu’s valuation from the $1 billion it was worth when the company closed its $100-million Series C round in late 2022.

In a message shared with employees, Xanadu said it believes a SPAC is “the best course of action to take in this current market environment, as it allows Xanadu the benefits that come from an [initial public offering] and being traded on Nasdaq and TSX, without some of the challenges of a traditional IPO.”

“Photonic quantum computing is the next generation compute technology poised to bring quantum to scale,” Crane Harbor CEO Bill Fradin said in a statement. “Xanadu has already demonstrated quantum supremacy and built the world’s first scalable and networkable quantum computer, uniquely positioning the combined company at the forefront of one of the most promising technological frontiers of our time.”

