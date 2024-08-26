Tech layoffs drag down the dog days of summer

Plus: John Ruffolo on where the silver linings are.

Maybe the cooler weather we’ve been having in Toronto lately is getting to me, bringing to mind the literal darker days to come as we prepare to say goodbye to sunshine-filled summer. But really, it’s the crappy last few weeks in the tech sector that’s got me feeling down. (Stick around for the silver lining).

Sampler, founded by Marie Chevrier, a rising entrepreneur whom many on LinkedIn called inspirational, shuttered operations and filed for bankruptcy last month. SkipTheDishes and its parent company laid off a combined 800 people in Canada. Tutoring platform Paper, which boomed when kids were home from school during the worst of the pandemic, cut 45 percent of its head office staff and replaced founding CEO Philip Cutler. Globally, more than 400 tech companies have let go of more than 134,000 employees this year, according to the oft-cited layoffs.fyi tracker.

We can attribute these losses to the inevitable ebbs and flows of the startup business cycle. I hit up John Ruffolo, founder of Maverix Private Equity, to get perspective on the unease I have about this—and that I’m sure many of you are also experiencing. Companies are slimming down or locking in on delivering positive unit economics, but some have had to call it a day, he said. Ruffolo offered hope and a sanguine outlook.

The silver lining of the downturn is that “it does enable both capital and human resources of those [companies] that do not survive to shift to the surviving companies, to enable those companies to become much stronger,” Ruffolo told me. “It is no different to the thinning of a forest to enable the surviving trees to stand taller.”

In the rest of this newsletter, I’ll take you on a tour of some of those trees growing taller.

Thanks for reading on and ’til next week,

Bianca Bharti

Newsletter editor

TOP STORIES OF THE WEEK

Federal government-backed, Toronto-based fund-of-funds Boann Social Impact has disclosed its first 13 investments in Canadian impact fund managers.

The recipients include nine social and environmental impact-focused funds, most of which focus on investing in technology startups. This group includes Active Impact Investments, BKR Capital, Cycle H2O, InvestEco, Raven Indigenous Outcomes Funds, Renewal Funds, Sandpiper Ventures, Spring Impact Capital, and The51.

In an exclusive interview with BetaKit, Boann CEO Derek Ballantyne noted that the firm targets impact funds across Canada tackling affordability, climate, and social challenges.

The Department of Finance is asking Canadians and stakeholders to share thoughts on several key proposals, including the capital gains tax changes, the Canadian Entrepreneurs’ Incentive, open banking, cleantech tax credits, and other legislative priorities first revealed in April. The window for consultations on the capital gains inclusion rate and lifetime capital gains exemption is open until Sept. 3, 2024, and the window on all other measures is open until Sept. 11.

The consultations follow months of heated debate in the Canadian tech ecosystem over the budget’s promises.

Amid a year marked by significant leadership changes in Canada’s tech sector, the trend has shown no signs of slowing down over the summer.

The raft of executive changes also includes Unbounce, MindBridge, Ratehub, NowVertical, Top Hat, Untether, Cinchy, Alida, and many more.

Canadian-founded, San Francisco-based alternative lodging company Sonder Holdings has struck a series of deals to secure fresh financing and integrate its listings into hotel giant Marriott International’s system.

They come as the short-term rental provider navigates multiple challenges, including accounting issues and lawsuits, in its push to become profitable and recoup some of the stock value it has lost since its peak.

In an Aug.19 LinkedIn post, Sonder co-founder and CEO Francis Davidson called the Marriott tie-up “a pivotal moment” for the firm, which he believes stands to benefit from the larger hospitality company’s distribution network. He expects Sonder’s latest capital infusion to fuel its efforts to integrate with Marriott and continue the company’s progress towards profitability.

Sherbrooke, Que.-based deep tech startup SBQuantum has inked new contracts with the Canadian Space Agency and the European Space Agency to test the company’s quantum sensing technology off the Earth’s surface.

SBQuantum specializes in creating sensors that use a specific type of diamonds, known as nitrogen vacancy diamonds, to measure magnetic fields with a high degree of accuracy. The company uses the quantum properties of these diamonds to develop a quantum magnetometer that can perform magnetic field analysis without requiring precise positioning.

Funding, Acquisitions, and Layoffs

VAN – Borealis Biosciences – $202M CAD

AUS – Aalo Atomics – $27M USD

TOR – AutoTrader.ca parent to be acquired by AutoScout24

TOR – MolecuLight – $11.7M

MAR – Book4Time acquired by Agilysys for $204M CAD

MTL – YouSet – $3.5M CAD

MTL – Reliant AI – $15.4M CAD

MTL – MKB closes $145M for third cleantech fund

MIA – Tmrw – $1.8M CAD

The BetaKit Podcast

“The world is loopy. Everything is a cycle. Everything is a product of compounding changes.”

Summer is almost over, so hear from these Canadian tech leaders as you prepare to get back to work in September. Featuring insights from Michael Katchen (Wealthsimple), Daniel Eberhard (Koho), Dax Dasilva (Lightspeed), Stuart Lombard (Ecobee), and Tobi Lütke (Shopify).

