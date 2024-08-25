CEO roundtable: Shopify, Wealthsimple, Lightspeed, Koho, Ecobee

Summer is almost over. Hear from these Canadian tech leaders as you prepare to get back to work.

Summer’s almost over. You can feel it.

So with your regular cohosts of The BetaKit Podcast looking to squeeze out a few final drops of sunshine before September comes, it once again befalls podcast producer and editor Jess Schmidt to do our dirty work.

“The world is loopy. Everything is a cycle. Everything is a product of compounding changes.”



And she has put together a doozy, featuring the combined wisdom that some of the most impactful tech CEOs in Canada have brought onto the podcast in the last year, based upon their experiences at Shopify (Tobi Lütke), Wealthsimple (Michael Katchen), Lightspeed (Dax Dasilva), Koho (Daniel Eberhard), and Ecobee (Stuart Lombard).

Of course, these choice cuts are merely a taste. If you’d like to enjoy the full-course meal, click on the links below to find the featured episodes.

