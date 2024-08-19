Get ready for the BetaKit Keynote Stage at SAAS NORTH 2024

Leaders from Tealbook, Certn, Passage, and more to headline Canada’s SaaS conference November 13 to 14.

For the fourth consecutive year, the BetaKit Keynote Stage will be your front-row seat to the most compelling conversations at SAAS NORTH 2024.

As Canada’s go-to event for scaling SaaS founders and startups, SAAS NORTH has been a staple in the Canadian tech scene since 2016. This year’s conference will again take place at Ottawa’s Shaw Centre from November 13 to 14.

SAAS NORTH is on the lookout for women to join its coveted Women in SaaS program.

BetaKit Keynote Stage will serve as SAAS NORTH’s main stage for the entirety of the two-day event, featuring sessions co-programmed and moderated by BetaKit. As in previous years, this stage will be the nexus for the leading voices of Canada’s software sector.

This year’s speaker lineup is already stacked with some of the biggest names in Canadian SaaS. Founders from across the country will appear at the conference, including Michael Litt of Vidyard, Stephany LaPierre of Tealbook, Andrew McLeod of Certn, Kelsey Hahn of Monark, and Passage’s Martin Basiri.

SAAS NORTH 2024 will also feature heavy-hitters from Canada’s venture capital sector, including Staircase Ventures’ Janet Bannister, Define Capital’s Narbe Alexandrian, and Maple VC’s Andre Charoo.

SAAS NORTH has already unveiled its 2024 agenda, which includes can’t-miss panels, keynotes, and breakouts, as well as ample opportunities for networking. Some highlights to catch include sessions on avoiding churn, building the founder-investor relationship, finding product-market fit, and leveraging AI to scale your SaaS startup.

Continuing a popular tradition, SAAS NORTH 2024 will also feature the eighth-annual PitchFest, which gives eight entrepreneurs a shot at taking home $10,000 in prize money.

Judges for this year’s PitchFest include Real Ventures’ Katy Yam, Sand Hill North’s Ryan Henry, and L-Spark’s Patrick White, among others.

SAAS NORTH is also on the lookout for women who are shaping the future of Canada’s software industry to join its coveted Women in SaaS program. Perks include a discounted pass to this year’s conference, as well as an optional opportunity to pitch to the Firehood Angels for a $100,000 investment and other in-kind services.

For those planning to attend, BetaKit has your hookup. You can save 25 percent on your tickets to SAAS NORTH 2024 by using the code BETAKITSN24 at checkout. BetaKit will see you there.

Feature image courtesy SAAS NORTH.