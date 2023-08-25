PointClickCare expands marketplace of integrated solutions with PatientPay.

Toronto-based health technology firm PointClickCare has announced an integration with American company PatientPay to help health-care facilities improve payment efficiency.

With this integration, long-term and post-acute care facilities using PointClickCare’s software now have access to PatientPay’s technology. This will allow them to manage payments on a single platform and use PatientPay’s payment tools.

Founded in 2008, PatientPay’s mission is to bring the simpler payment methods at retail and e-commerce to the healthcare industry.

The platform has the capability to vastly increase payments, accelerate the time to collect payments, and reduce paper statements by up to 50 percent, claims Tom Furr, CEO of PatientPay.

PatientPay is one of the latest additions to PointClickCare’s marketplace–an ecosystem of integrated partner solutions available for senior care. Other tech providers in the marketplace include Think Research, Hypercare, and Welbi, among others.

Established in 1995, PointClickCare provides software solutions for the post-acute and long-term care markets. As of this year, PointClickCare claims there are more than 26,000 skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and home-health agencies that use its platform.

In addition to expanding its network of integrations, PointClickCare has been active in growing its suite of healthtech solutions through partnerships and acquisitions. Earlier this year, PointClickCare acquired Patient Pattern as part of its broader strategy to transition to value-based care.

Value-based health care is a delivery model that allows providers to be paid based on patient health outcomes. Health-care professionals are compensated for helping patients improve their health and reduce the effects of chronic disease. Traditionally, providers are paid based on the specific health-care services they deliver.

In the past, PointClickCare has also acquired Collective Medical, which provides a real-time care notification, activation, and collaboration platform; as well as Audacious Inquiry, which offers a care-coordination platform.

Featured image courtesy PatientPay.