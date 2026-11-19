Liam Gill writes that Canada must provide a more competitive economy and access to capital to kickstart investment.

Liam Gill leads the Capital Program at MaRS Discovery District, the largest innovation hub in Canada. In 2024, MaRS-supported companies raised 13 percent of all venture capital deployed in Canada.



Earlier this month, the federal government released Budget 2026, which Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne says will kickstart an “investment supercycle.”

An investment supercycle is exactly what our startup ecosystem needs, and the measures announced will help. But to guarantee Canadian entrepreneurs thrive for generations, we need to truly make Canada the greatest place for entrepreneurs to build. This means not only providing competitive economic conditions but building a private-sector-led venture capital (VC) industry to fund growth and build procurement pathways for the government to buy new technologies.

“To guarantee the benefits of Canada’s investment supercycle last, our startups need more than a short-term boost; they need changes that make Canada the greatest place for entrepreneurs to build in the world.”

According to some estimates, there are more than 500 US technology companies with a Canadian founder worth a combined $414 billion USD ($590 billion CAD); half were founded in the last three years. Since 2024, US visas for Canadians have increased by 142 percent. The US has arguably provided better economic conditions for entrepreneurs, which has allowed it to attract the most talented Canadians. The new Canada Growth Incentive, a $15-million CAD capital gains exemption modelled on the US Qualified Small Business Stock program, is the biggest change in a generation to the incentives our entrepreneurs have to build in Canada. It will help reverse this trend.

A report earlier this year by the National Angel Capital Organization (NACO) found that Canada has a $322-million USD funding gap from the pre-seed to Series A stages. That has cost our economy 133,000 high-paying jobs and $143 billion in value.

In October, Industry Minister Mélanie Joly announced $1 billion for the Venture and Growth Capital Catalyst Initiative (Growth VCCI) to provide more capital for our VC ecosystem. While Growth VCCI is a welcome short-term boost, it shouldn’t be mistaken for a long-term solution to Canada’s capital shortage.

This is the fourth iteration of similar initiatives that followed 2013’s Venture Capital Action Plan and two Venture Capital Catalyst Initiatives in 2017 and 2021. In 2012, before the first of these federal programs, Canadian VCs raised $1.78 billion, equivalent to $2.39 billion in 2025 dollars. In 2025, they raised $2.01 billion. Over a similar period, BDC’s average annual direct investing in startups rose from $75 million in inflation-adjusted terms (2009 to 2012) to $354 million in 2025. In other words, real VC fundraising has declined by 12 percent while direct public investment has increased nearly fivefold.

RELATED: Canada sees rebound in angel investments as industry calls for more federal support

If Growth VCCI’s effects are only temporary, how can we leverage the short-term boost to guarantee capital availability for generations to come?

First, we can create new angel investors. A United Kingdom-style innovation tax credit would activate angel investors, steering capital away from passive investments in real estate and GICs into startups.

Second, we can create more VCs. Ten percent of Growth VCCI is already intended to support emerging managers, with the government matching private funds they raise. This should be made permanent by establishing an evergreen fund-of-funds that invests as a limited partner, matching every dollar emerging fund managers raise, up to $10 million per manager.

Third, Canada can become a natural home for global capital. To support our VCs in attracting foreign capital, Canada should create a dedicated legal structure for venture capital funds, combining the tax neutrality of the Cayman Islands with the sub-fund flexibility of Singapore’s Variable Capital Company.

In August 2025, the Canadian government became a customer of two Canadian ventures, signing a $250-million MOU with Cohere and giving a $4.2-million contract to North Vector Dynamics. Last month, both of those companies raised private capital, with Cohere securing $7 billion and North Vector Dynamics securing $29 million. These ventures prove that when the government is willing to be an early customer, it can validate technologies and make ventures a more attractive investment for private markets.

RELATED: Feds reveal breakdown of $750-million VC funding envelope, open Growth VCCI applications

With provincial governments responsible for healthcare, education, infrastructure, transit, and much more, it is vital that they follow the lead of the federal government by creating clear procurement pathways for startups in these industries to sell to the government. Founders won’t build here if they feel they need to sell outside of Canada before our domestic markets will buy their products.

Canada has tremendous potential, and Budget 2026 shows the government wants to match its ambition, but to guarantee the benefits of Canada’s investment supercycle last for generations, our startup ecosystem needs more than a short-term boost; it needs changes that make Canada the greatest place for entrepreneurs to build in the world with strong economic conditions, abundant capital, and clear procurement pathways.

The opinions and analysis expressed in the above article are those of its author, and do not necessarily reflect the position of BetaKit or its editorial staff. It has been edited for clarity, length, and style.

Feature image courtesy Pexels. Photo by Ella Wei.