University of Toronto spinout will use funding to advance its AI platform and grow its market share.

Predictive AI firm Odaia has closed a $15-million USD ($21-million CAD) Series C funding round that includes a commercial agreement with a US health media agency.

The news: Odaia announced the funding on Wednesday, saying financing was led by multinational firm Monograph Capital and anchored by an investment and agreement from Publicis Health Media (PHM). The Series C round included participation from returning investors from Odaia’s Series A and B financing rounds, including BDC Capital, Flint Capital, Innospark Ventures, Graphite Ventures, Threshold Ventures, and Wittington Ventures.

From the source: “This round lets us go deeper with the enterprise customers we already serve, and, with PHM, bring that infrastructure to more of the industry, faster,” Odaia CEO and co-founder Philip Poulidis said in a press release.

The context: Odaia’s platform utilizes AI to provide predictive commercial intelligence for the pharmaceutical and life sciences industries. Founded in 2018, the company’s platform compiles data from across information streams and can help marketing and sales teams better advertise their products by identifying physicians whose patients are likely to need a therapy, automating healthcare provider engagement by determining which physicians a team should prioritize and with what messaging.

Under Odaia’s commercial agreement with PHM, PHM will become Odaia’s exclusive agency partner in the US. Meanwhile, PHM has announced plans to integrate Odaia’s platform into the health, pharma, biotech, and wellness companies it partners with.

Final thought: As AI has accelerated both drug development and clinical trial processes, one area has remained sluggish: commercialization. The process of getting therapeutics, drugs, and other treatments into the market has been historically time-consuming, relying on lengthy data analyses by consulting firms. Odaia is applying the same principles used to speed up treatment options to speed up accessibility.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Roberto Sorin.