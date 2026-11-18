Plus: Abdullah Snobar steps down from DMZ.

The Canadian government has picked a particularly inconvenient time to make the case that companies should introduce backdoor vulnerabilities and retain more user data, for longer.

Much of the digital world seemingly broke this past week. A hacker injected malicious JavaScript code into more than 100 major websites; systems like US air control and banks experienced widespread outages; Microsoft Outlook and Copilot crashed; and a cyberattack hit a Norwegian energy giant. Not all of the disruptions were caused by hacks—many appeared to be problems with outdated code—but, as a whole, the incidents contributed to the growing sense that we’re in a precarious moment for cybersecurity.

It was in the shadow of that chaos that Canada’s Senate held a committee meeting to hear from tech leaders and civil liberties advocates on Bill C-22, the controversial lawful access legislation. Leaders at companies including Meta, Tailscale, Signal, and Animikii took the floor to stress that without significant changes, the proposed bill will either force their companies to stop serving Canadians or, in the case of Tailscale, create risks for their customers abroad.

David Shipley, CEO and Founder of New Brunswick-based cybersecurity firm Beauceron Security, urged the government to focus on building up secure systems first, before opening even more holes in it that bad actors could access.

“When parliament set out to protect critical systems, [the legislation] stayed narrow. Hospitals, food supply, water systems remained dangerously exposed … When it set out to access systems for spying, the reach became nearly limitless, down to, in theory, a daycare. We are cautious when protecting Canadians, but expansive when surveilling them. It must be the other way around,” Shipley urged senators during Monday evening’s meeting.

The invite to speak at committee also apparently went out to critics at the last minute, a move Citizen Lab director Ron Deibert called “fundamentally unserious.” It’s not entirely unusual for Senate meeting requests to come at short notice, but it raises an eyebrow when paired with the bill’s passing in the House in a fast-tracked vote this summer with limited debate. It appears as if the government is readying to hand law enforcement (and potentially other actors) the keys to Canadians’ communication—at a time when the locks are already looking flimsy.

Sarah Rieger,

Managing Editor

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Latest news across tech

Nvidia presses on

In its first earnings report since CEO Jensen Huang’s resignation, Nvidia reminded investors that it’s still the world’s largest chipmaker. The company reported another quarter of record-breaking sales, beating analyst expectations with revenue of $115.8 billion USD, and made it clear that it’s not planning to bring Huang back despite calls to do so. Still, the company’s stock continues to sink to a year-long low, losing nearly $800 billion in market cap since Huang’s exit.

Anthropic’s enormous IPO

While some speculated that Nvidia’s leadership drama could sour the AI market, Anthropic is still set to break SpaceX’s record for the largest IPO in history when it begins trading on Thursday. The company was looking to offer as high as $85 USD per share, Bloomberg reports, which would net it more than $64.35 billion.

Anthropic is expected to set its final IPO price after market close on Wednesday, right as this newsletter hits your inbox.

No Waymo

Waymo has temporarily pulled its driverless vehicles from US freeways after California barred the cars from its state freeways citing an “imminent hazard to public safety.” Multiple vehicles had reportedly entered closed construction zones and attempted to pass Highway Patrol officers who were deliberately trying to slow traffic. The vehicles are still operating on city streets. The stoppage follows Waymo beginning its unpopular vehicle tests in Toronto ahead of a planned full-service launch in 2028.

Schrodinger’s patent box

Two years ago, the Liberal government pitched a “patent box” tax break that would reward companies for keeping their inventions in Canada. While Budget 2026 held many measures aimed at entrepreneurs, the patent box is still nowhere to be found, which former federal government economist John Lester told iPolitics is “perplexing.”

Canadian stablecoin milestone

Canadian securities regulators have ruled that Wealthsimple (whose chief compliance officer, Hanna Zaidi, sits on BetaKit’s board of directors) can offer unregistered stablecoins as long as they are issued by Canadian financial institutions, naming Canadian-dollar-tied stablecoin CADD as an example.

This could give Wealthsimple and CADD a leg up on stablecoin competitors. Wealthsimple chief legal officer Blair Wiley told The Logic that the decision makes way for CADD without the need to worry about registration requirements, investor protection rules, and tax obligations.

Happy GTA VI eve

Grand Theft Auto VI is one of, if not the, most anticipated game launches in history. Early reviewers say the game lives up to the hype; it’s no surprise that its launch on Thursday is expected to be the least productive day of the year. Some employers, like Logitech, have proactively given their employees the day off.

Christoph Hartmann, the lead of Ubisoft’s Massive Entertainment studio (which employs the majority of Ubisoft’s Toronto employees), told Variety that “hardly anyone in the gaming industry is going to be working that day.” BetaKit asked around Canadian tech, and although many didn’t have anything to add, Tailscale said some of its employees are taking the day off, while Wealthsimple indicated it “will be staying open on launch day.” We heard there’s a bad cold going around, though.

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On the move

This week’s hires, fires, and exec shakeups:

Calgary-based payroll platform Wagepoint has promoted four new executive leaders internally for its next stage of growth. The new leaders include CFO Jim McCreath, CTO Kevin Forbes, CMO Taryn Shulman, and customer operations VP Nessa Plotkin, the company told BetaKit exclusively.

has promoted four new executive leaders internally for its next stage of growth. The new leaders include CFO Jim McCreath, CTO Kevin Forbes, CMO Taryn Shulman, and customer operations VP Nessa Plotkin, the company told BetaKit exclusively. Abdullah Snobar is stepping down as executive director of TMU’s DMZ incubator after 11 years at the helm.

incubator after 11 years at the helm. Halifax-based spaceport operator Maritime Launch appointed Sarah McLean, a founding member of its leadership team, as COO.

appointed Sarah McLean, a founding member of its leadership team, as COO. Following its shutdown, three former Cymax leaders have joined US-based Freight Right to build out its logistics network for large goods.

leaders have joined US-based to build out its logistics network for large goods. Edmonton-born Jobber opened a Vancouver office after growing to more than 100 local employees, reported Vancouver Tech Journal.

opened a Vancouver office after growing to more than 100 local employees, reported Vancouver Tech Journal. AI agent infrastructure firm Firecrawl is hiring for 14 roles at its new Toronto office, its first outside of San Francisco.

is hiring for 14 roles at its new Toronto office, its first outside of San Francisco. Hundreds of workers at an Amazon facility near Vancouver have reached a collective agreement with the company, the only group in the world to do so.

facility near Vancouver have reached a collective agreement with the company, the only group in the world to do so. Olympic athlete and physician Hayley Wickenheiser has joined the board of Toronto-based women’s healthcare platform June Health.

AI will reshape up to 60 percent of Canadian jobs over the next three years and fully replace up to 15 percent over the next five, according to Boston Consulting.

over the next three years and fully replace up to 15 percent over the next five, according to Boston Consulting. Junior tech jobs have dropped 19 percent in the US, and tech jobs are paying less, according to a VentureBurn report.



Want to feature a hiring announcement in our list? Email partnerships@betakit.com with the subject line JOBS.

#1. What film did scientists make monkeys watch to study their brains? Citizen Kane Despicable Me You Can See Everything Planet of the Apes Previous Find out how you did Your score: Quiz answer: b) Despicable Me. According to a study abstract shared by 404 Media, scientists monitored humans and monkeys while they watched clips from Despicable Me in both English and Hungarian. The study led to a better understanding of how the brain responds to “semantic novelty,” but stopped short of learning the monkeys’ Minion opinions. Quiz answer: b) Despicable Me. According to a study abstract shared by 404 Media, scientists monitored humans and monkeys while they watched clips from Despicable Me in both English and Hungarian. The study led to a better understanding of how the brain responds to “semantic novelty,” but stopped short of learning the monkeys’ Minion opinions.

Contributors: Alex Riehl (Ottawa staff writer), Trevor Nichols (web editor), Sarah Rieger (managing editor), Douglas Soltys (editor-in-chief).

Image courtesy Gary Anandasangaree on X.