H|T: The Healthtech Times – Turnstone Biologics goes public, Dialogue Health to be acquired

Toronto-based Vital Biosciences has revealed its desktop blood-testing solution this week, following the wave of startups developing solutions to make diagnostics more accessible in the wake of the high-profile collapse Silicon Valley’s Theranos.

According to Vital, it has raised $48 million in funding to date with backing from a number of notable leaders in tech, such as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff.

An Ottawa-born biotech startup that landed more than $170 million in venture capital is going public on the Nasdaq exchange.

Turnstone Biologics – which develops cancer-fighting viruses and was founded by three Ontario medical researchers, including Dr. John Bell of the Ottawa Hospital – was expected to begin trading on the New York-based stock exchange on Friday under the symbol TSBX and raise $80 million.

Dialogue will maintain its head office in Montréal and operate as a standalone entity as part of Sun Life Canada. The management team, including founding shareholders CEO Cherif Habib and CTO Alexis Smirnov, will roll a portion of their equity ownership and remain in their current roles.

The total equity value of Dialogue is $365 million CAD on a fully diluted basis (or $277 million for equity not currently owned by Sun Life or rolled by certain members of Dialogue’s executive management).

Digital mental health company Headspace secured $105 million in new debt financing as it eyes opportunities to expand its business with employers and health plans.

Earlier this month, Headspace laid off 181 workers or about 15% of its workforce. The cuts marked the second round of layoffs for the company in the past year as part of an overall business restructuring towards a path to profitability.

Practice Better has acquired That Clean Life. Practice Better is a practice-management software platform for health and wellness professionals, while That Clean Life offers nutrition-planning software for clinicians.

Practice Better declined to disclose an exact sum, but the eight-figure USD acquisition allows Practice Better customers to integrate nutrition planning and healthy eating into the workflows of customers and care plans for clients.

AI-enabled surgical technology company Proprio announced it secured $43 million in Series B funding from new and existing investors.

The Seattle-based company offers an FDA-cleared surgical navigation platform dubbed Paradigm, which utilizes light field technology and artificial intelligence to generate 3D visualization of surgery, allowing for intraoperative scans to be seen in real-time.

New data from briefed.in gives an optimistic outlook on the venture health of Canada's biggest tech ecosystems in Q2 2023.

Following a sluggish start to the year, Toronto and British Columbia's tech ecosystems saw a resurgence in venture funding in the quarter, mostly due to larger deals between fewer companies.

Alberta tech is on pace to eclipse its 2022, with companies raising a lively $123.8M in Q2 2023. Québec followed suit, maintaining an upward trajectory in the quarter, growing 42 percent from Q1 2023 and 81 percent year-over-year.

Meanwhile, venture deal volume in the Waterloo Region reached a three-year low in the second quarter of 2023, but unreported deals could be shaping an unfair perception of the local tech sector.

Amazon Web Services announced Wednesday a new AI-powered service for healthcare software providers that will help clinicians with paperwork.

With the new service, AWS HealthScribe, healthcare software providers can use a single API to build clinical applications that automatically generate preliminary clinical notes by analyzing patient-clinician conversations.

Toronto-based Liberum calls its platform “protein synthesis as a service,” and has raised $1.8 million in seed funding to further develop its technology.

Companies can bring their digital sequences—the chemical instructions to make a protein—to Liberum and expect to receive their purified proteins in as little as two weeks, Liberum CEO and co-founder Aidan Tinafar claims.

$19.5 million in federal funding for Ontario-based companies and business hubs was announced on Monday, meant to drive growth in existing startups and establish new ventures.

Among the companies was AI-assisted medical coding and auditing platform Semantic Health, which received $500,000.

RapidAI, which offers an AI platform that helps hospital care teams triage and treat stroke patients more quickly, recently closed a $75 million Series C funding round.

RapidAI sells its platform to hospitals using a standard annual subscription model. The platform has been deployed in more than 2,200 hospitals in over 100 countries, CEO Karim Karti said.

Though Canada's new H-1B visa program was only announced weeks ago, it’s already having a profound impact. In developing a visa program unapologetically piggybacking on America’s H-1B visa process—and in many ways, offering a clear contrast to its limitations—the IRCC appears to have struck a nerve.

When the program's online portal launched on July 16, its 10,000 application limit had been reached by the next evening.

