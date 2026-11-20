Defence tech startup has also landed a $17-million federal contract to make a drone minehunter.

A dozen companies have agreed to collaborate on Ottawa-based defence technology startup Dominion Dynamics’ planned autonomous combat aircraft.

The news: Dominion announced the development partnerships on Friday. The company has committed to investing $50 million to create Dominion Scout, a small, uncrewed combat aircraft designed to fly alongside crewed Canadian fighter jets in contested and remote environments. Dominion aims to turn Scout into Canada’s first Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) and sell it to the Royal Canadian Air Force.

ACPs can be sent into high-risk, heavily defended airspace for surveillance, electronic warfare, or strike missions without endangering human pilots. US defence giant RTX’s Pratt & Whitney Canada, Ottawa-based satellite operator Telesat, French military supplier Thales’ Canadian subsidiary, and Québec flight-training company Top Aces have all signed on to provide tech, capabilities, and operational expertise. The project will also bring on companies from other NATO countries.

From the source: “We’re developing Scout with homegrown talent who know how to build aircraft, test them, and keep them flying,” Dominion senior vice-president of aerospace engineering Benoit Breault said in a statement. “Their expertise is shaping Scout’s design from day one. Canadian capability is at the heart of Scout and its supply chain.”

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The context: As first reported by The Logic, Dominion has also secured a $17-million contract to build a drone minehunter for the navy, in what appears to mark the first big Canadian government commitment for a domestic upstart looking to compete with and reduce the country’s dependence on US defence giants. The aspiring Canadian neoprime, which has modelled itself after founder and CEO Eliot Pence’s former employer, Anduril, aims to become a viable, more agile Canadian alternative to major foreign defence contractors capable of supplying the tech that Canada’s military needs, starting with the Arctic.

Since launching in June 2025, Dominion has raised $169 million CAD, including a $139-million Series A round, to execute on that vision. The company is also partnering on the construction of uncrewed ground vehicles for the Ukrainian front lines.

Final thought: Dominion aims to finalize the design of Scout by March 2027, build demo aircraft by late 2028, complete its first flight in 2029, and enter production near the end of 2030, The Globe and Mail reports. As BetaKit reported earlier this month, Dominion hopes to go public within a similar timeframe. While Dominion’s drone minehunter deal marks a good start, to meet its goals the company will require much greater buy-in from a Canadian government that’s working to revamp its historically sluggish approach to defence procurement.

Feature image courtesy Dominion Dynamics.