Rahul Goel and Hugh Kolias spell out different ways Canada can support its entrants in the new space race.

NordSpace CEO Rahul Goel and Canada Rocket Company CEO Hugh Kolias are trying to bring Canada to space on its own terms.

The competitors and industry peers are both building rockets in a country that has historically relied on Elon Musk’s SpaceX rocket ride-sharing program, which is scaling back and plans to cut off an access point to space that much of the world relied on, including Canada. At the same time, the federal government has committed to building sovereign space capacity, naming it a priority of the Defence Industrial Strategy and committing capital in recent budgets.

Goel and Kolias joined The BetaKit Podcast to discuss what it will take to turn those policies into reality, what Canada stands to gain from space, and how else Canada can support its space-faring companies.

The following interview has been edited for clarity and length.

Why are you pursuing space at all? Why are you choosing to do this, and why now?

Rahul Goel: There are so many layers to this. At a personal level, it’s what I’ve wanted to do my whole life. There’s no other version of my life that I can even imagine than building space capabilities, and that too for my country. I’m living the dream. My motivations and reasons for pursuing space have changed a lot over my lifetime. As a kid, I wanted to be an astronaut. Still do; I don’t know about you.

Hugh Kolias: Yes.

RG: OK, cool. That was the motivating factor for the longest time, still is, but then it became a question of engineering excellence and learning about all the capabilities that we could have had in Canada. We’ve had an amazing run in space so far, but seeing a lot of talent, including my peers that I grew up with, leave Canada and pursue space programs in other parts of the world, it became a question for me a little less about the glorious and exploratory side of space and more about nation building.

What does Canada gain if it actually has sovereign space capacity?

HK: What started as Canada should control its own destiny, in terms of being able to bring its own payloads into orbit, now that the world is losing its core ride to space in SpaceX, it’s a fantastic opportunity for us as a country to offer that to the globe.

On the economic side of things, our project is about $660 million USD to bring a vehicle to the pad for the first launch, and it’s going to generate about $16 billion in GDP over a 10-year time frame. That’s just one program, and I think that’s the broader opportunity within space. It’s going to be $2 trillion in the next five to 10 years in the global ecosystem. We can solve the sovereign equation because space continues to be increasingly more important in the day-to-day, as well as within the military and defence sphere, but equally importantly on the economic side. It’s a fantastic opportunity for the country to be bleeding edge from that perspective.

What happens if we don’t take advantage of that opportunity?

RG: Space is a critical domain. If we don’t invest in our own space access, what’ll happen is our tax dollars are going to go to other countries, and continue to go to other countries. We’ve been on that path for the last several decades. We’ve lost on the order of tens of billions of dollars in lost economic opportunity because we fund and pay for other launch companies to launch our assets into space. Telesat is a good example. They’re spending a billion-and-a-half dollars for their first tranche on SpaceX to get their first batch of satellites into low Earth orbit. That’s money that could have been bouncing around in our economy.

What role should the government be playing in this, beyond capital?

RG: The capital question, because people rightfully should ask, is why is the government investing in this at all? It’s in the national interest, and it’s just simply impossible without strong demand signals and investment signals from the government to raise the follow-on private capital and other sources of capital to actually get this off the ground.

The government has to send the demand signals. Regulation is super important. I’m a huge fan of trying to make Canada the most friendly nation on Earth from a launch perspective. The ink isn’t dry on our regulations right now, but the reality is it takes us six months just to get an approval to launch our small rocket. We can do that in 24 hours in the United States if we wanted to. We can drive our rocket down to the States, like a lot of companies have, and they never come back.

HK: The government is, at the end of the day, a catalyst. The government is catalyzing all these really important discussions to be had, as well as crowding in capital.

It’s also just bringing in key talent. The government was really helpful in getting us temporary foreign worker permits in like two to three days, which is effectively unheard of. Everyone’s like, how did you do that? And I was like, the Department of National Defence has just been incredibly helpful. It’s those levels that we would have run into so many barriers a year ago, before the Defence Industrial Strategy was written and before last year’s budget, that it would have made it incredibly difficult, if not impossible, to get to orbit.

Feature image courtesy The BetaKit Podcast.