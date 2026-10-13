Dominion Dynamics strikes deal to build Ukrainian uncrewed ground vehicles in Canada

Ottawa startup partners with Ukrainian firm Tencore to produce armoured vehicles for front-line deployment.

Dominion Dynamics has struck a partnership that will send uncrewed ground vehicles from Canada to Ukraine’s front lines.

The news: The Ottawa-based defence contractor signed a memorandum of understanding with Ukrainian defence tech firm Tencore at the Association of the United States Army defence conference in Washington, DC, on Tuesday afternoon. The agreement will see Dominion Dynamics manufacture Tencore’s TerMIT uncrewed ground vehicle in Canada and integrate its AuraNet command-and-control platform to Ukraine’s front lines.

The TerMIT is a modular light armour vehicle that can be modified for logistics, evacuation, or weaponry, and operate without a human on board. Tencore claims it has delivered more than 5,000 uncrewed ground vehicles to Ukrainian military units since 2024.

From the source: “Battlefield requirements change in weeks, so production, operational feedback, and engineering have to run as a loop: build, deploy, learn, change, scale,” Tencore co-founder Roman Tkachenko said in a statement. “Canada gives us the manufacturing base, suppliers and reliable power to run that loop alongside allies who need these vehicles.”

The context: Since launching in June 2025, Dominion Dynamics, which was featured in BetaKit Most Ambitious, has raised $169 million CAD to become an explicitly Canadian competitor to big-name defence contractors like Lockheed Martin. Earlier this year, it raised a $139-million CAD Series A round and moved into a 25,000-square-foot manufacturing facility in Ottawa’s west end.

The Tencore agreement comes after Prime Minister Mark Carney and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy struck a 100-year partnership and drone collaboration agreement last month. As part of the partnership, Carney committed Canada to producing millions of drones within the next two years, with one third of those earmarked for Ukraine’s defence against Russia.

Hamilton-based drone company Sentinel R&D has inked similar deals with the Ukrainians and faced threats from Russian officials as a result. Dominion Dynamics CEO Eliot Pence told BetaKit in an email that his company isn’t concerned about potential threats, and that it “will never be afraid of defending democracy and western values.”

Final thought: While the companies are still ironing out a definitive agreement, Dominion Dynamics said initial TerMIT production is planned for 2027, following Tencore transferring its technology and training technicians in Canada. Dominion also said it is aiming to develop an “Arctic-hardened” version of the TerMIT for Canadian operations and to export to NATO allies.

Feature image courtesy Dominion Dynamics via X.