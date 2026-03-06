Dominion Dynamics says it will invest $50 million to build a “sovereign autonomous wingman”

Uncrewed aircraft will be designed to fly alongside crewed fighters.

Dominion Dynamics says it will invest $50 million CAD to build Canada’s very own “autonomous wingman” to fly alongside crewed air fighters.

Dominion Dynamics

The Ottawa-based startup, which is looking to become an explicitly Canadian competitor to big-name defence contractors like Lockheed Martin or Raytheon, announced its intention to fund an Autonomous Collaborative Platform (ACP) on Thursday evening. ACPs are designed to be sent into high-risk areas, operating as collaborative teammates and executing maneuvers that aren’t possible for manned aircraft, according to Dominion Dynamics.

On top of potentially preserving the lives of crewed aircraft, ACPs can also expand the reach and sensing capability of allied forces with persistent surveillance, electronic warfare, and strike support, the company added.

CEO Eliot Pence said in a statement that the systems “will allow Canada to operate effectively in the most contested and remote environments, including our own Arctic.”

Founded in June of 2025, Dominion Dynamics has already raised a total of $26 million from investors. Its quick rise comes as Canada increases its defence commitments to allies, including $81.8 billion in the 2025 budget to “rebuild, rearm, and reinvest” in the Canadian Armed Forces.

However, Dominion’s total fundraising to date makes up just over half of its promised investment in the ACP. Pence told BetaKit in an email that the $50 million is an initial multi-year investment to develop and demonstrate the platform, coming from Dominion Dynamics’ capital base and planned financing. He added that there is “potential for additional partners as the program matures.”

“Our goal is to demonstrate a sub-scale prototype within roughly 24-36 months, leveraging advances in simulation engines, options/analysis, existing data, and materials testing,” Pence said.

Dominion’s mission to become a “prime,” or a main defence contractor with the government, will eventually mean many divisions of hardware and software developed for various uses—from weapons to data management software. Dominion’s focus since its inception has been on Auranet, a software layer that connects hardware sensors into a data fabric for monitoring remote regions in the Arctic.

Dominion said that allied militaries, including Australia and the United States, are already working on ACPs, and while Canada has no equivalent, there is an “opportunity to lead the market.” Pence claimed in a statement that autonomous systems, including ACPs, “will define the next generation of air power.”

“Canada shouldn’t just buy that future from others,” Pence said. “We should build it and we will build it.”

With its initial investment, Dominion said it will fund engineering, prototyping, and simulation work, as well as establish an “Autonomous Systems Advisory Council” made up of senior defence, aerospace, and AI leaders to align the program with the requirements of Canadian alliances like NATO and Five Eyes.

Dominion said more information on the platform and advisory council will be announced in the coming months.

Feature image courtesy Dominon Dynamics.