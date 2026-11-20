The 14-member council will advise government and industry on navigating AI’s intersection with arts and culture.

The Government of Canada has created a new advisory board meant to help navigate the choppy waters of AI’s impact on culture in Canada.

The news: The federal government announced the working group, dubbed the Advisory Council on Artificial Intelligence and Culture, on Thursday. The group is made up of 14 members from across industry, academia, Indigenous governance, and civil society. In a press release, the government said membership will be rotational to ensure a broad spectrum of expertise is present within the group.

From the source: “The future of Canadian culture cannot be shaped by technology alone,” said AI Minister Evan Solomon, who announced the advisory council alongside Marc Miller, Canada’s Minister of Canadian Identity and Culture. “Our goal is clear: AI that earns trust, expands opportunity, and strengthens Canada’s culture and identity.”



The context: Creation of the advisory board stems from Canada’s National Summit on Artificial Intelligence and Culture held last March in Banff, Alta. In a statement on Thursday, Miller said feedback from the summit stressed the importance of having Canada’s cultural sector play a role in deciding how AI technology is used. The council is intended to advise both the government and the arts-and-culture sector on how to navigate the unique impacts of AI on creative industries.

The inaugural council includes several prominent members, including Yves Jacquier of Ubisoft La Forge, Samantha Kaine, of the Independent Media Producers Association of Creative Talent, Margaret McGuffin of Music Publishers Canada, and Amor Provins of the Alberta Machine Intelligence Institute. Also included is Brenda O’Farrell, from the Consortium of Official Language Minority Community Media. A full list of members is available here.

Final thought: Creative industries have been at the forefront of AI’s impact, with many in those fields expressing concern over the technology’s potential to upend jobs and its broader impact on human creativity. Others have launched lawsuits over copyright infringement. Inversely, some creative sectors, like graphic design or marketing, have seen higher-than-average AI adoption rates when compared to non-creative industries.

The federal government has been relatively enthusiastic in its adoption and promotion of AI. This board appears to be another effort to balance that early enthusiasm with caution amid shifting public perceptions of AI.

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy Amii.