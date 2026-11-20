Feds say FDX was selected as it’s the globally recognized standard, with most widespread support.

The federal government has selected a globally recognized, US-based organization to set the technical standard for its forthcoming open banking system, taking another step towards long-awaited financial data portability in Canada.



“The role of the Canada Council is to be putting Canadians in the driver’s seat with full decision-making power.” Kevin Feltes, FDX





The Department of Finance announced on Friday that Financial Data Exchange (FDX) will serve as Canada’s open banking technical standards body, governing how financial institutions and FinTech companies will securely share Canadians’ data when requested. FDX is US-based, but the non-profit organization has established a “Canada Council” that will have the power to make decisions separate from the FDX board. Voting membership on the Council will be limited to Canadian residents and businesses, according to documents viewed by BetaKit in advance of Friday’s announcement.

The feds are also appointing the Ombudsman for Banking Services and Investments (OBSI) as a designated external complaints body for open banking, where consumers will be able to direct concerns. Since 2023, the organization has also served as the external complaints body for banks.

Founded in the US, FDX has established the most commonly used financial data-sharing standard in North America. In 2020, it launched in Canada with an FDX Canada Working Group, including banks such as Bank of Montreal and CIBC, as well as FinTech companies like Koho and Flinks.

FDX is not itself involved in moving or storing consumers’ financial data, but with this new designation it will set a standard for how Canadian institutions will do so.

The Canada Council is an evolution of the FDX Canada Working Group, according to Kevin Feltes, the CEO of FDX. He told BetaKit in an interview that it’s been a “big effort” over the past year to put FDX in a position to meet Canada’s regulatory requirements.

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“The role of the Canada Council is to be putting Canadians in the driver’s seat with full decision-making power” over creating an FDX standard that conforms to Canadian rules, Feltes said.

The feds say that the Council safeguards Canadian sovereignty over the technical standard and gives Canada decision-making power. Members of the Canada Council will be FDX members with a presence in Canada, Feltes said. That could include foreign financial institutions that have a significant presence in Canada, including customers and employees. Jessica Oliver, vice-president of government and regulatory relations at Wealthsimple, and Heather Davis, senior director of innovation at CIBC, are co-chairing the council.

The previous Liberal government first announced open banking in 2018, and it has since faced repeated delays, stoking frustration in the FinTech industry. The long-awaited open banking system (also known as the consumer-driven banking system) would establish a secure way for customers to share their financial information with third parties and more easily switch from banks to other financial service providers, in theory improving financial-sector competition for smaller players.

Open banking would also limit the need for an insecure data-sharing practice known as “screen-scraping,” where consumers’ login credentials are used to access bank account information on their behalf. In contrast, open banking will mean that banks provide this information through application programming interfaces (API), which are generally more secure channels.

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To make sure this data-sharing is standardized, the feds said they would appoint a single, specific technical standard to provide certainty to regulators and other participating entities. This was expected to be FDX, given its widespread use in North America.

“Practically speaking, it is the only technical standard I know of that has widespread support in Canada,” said Abraham Tachjian, Canada’s former open banking czar and a managing director at Accenture.

The FinTech industry, which has awaited the system’s implementation for years, was broadly in favour of appointing FDX. “Most of the industry already uses one standard, which is FDX,” Fintechs Canada executive director Adriana Vega told BetaKit earlier this month. “Expediency and getting to the finish line should be the priority for all, and the industry standard that has broad adoption is the one that we would like to support and see appointed.”

Fintechs Canada welcomed the appointment in a statement on Friday, calling it “the right call at the right time.” Other tech associations weighed in, as well: the Financial Data and Technology Association, which has advocated for open banking, said the recognition of FDX is a “starting gun” to get to implementation. The Council of Canadian Innovators said in a statement that the Canada Council “keeps decisions about how the standard is governed and evolved here at home.”

“We have a lot of excitement around where things are going in Canada and really believe that common standards can make a difference.” Kevin Feltes, FDX

The Logic reported last month that Ottawa was taking longer than anticipated to appoint an organization responsible for the data standard, in part because of concerns around sovereignty. Industry leaders said that despite FDX being widely considered the industry standard, its US origins likely weighed on the decision. The Consumer-Driven Banking Act states that the finance minister must consider whether the chosen technical standards body is “incorporated, formed or otherwise organized in Canada,” as well as its independence in carrying out its functions.

A spokesperson for the Finance Minister said the selection was driven by FDX’s reputation as a respected global institution, and that strict safeguards were imposed to protect Canadian sovereignty in the financial sector.

Last year’s federal budget included the necessary legislation to make the open banking system a reality. This summer, the feds released draft regulations outlining what kind of data banks would be required to share on customers’ request: account numbers, product and service terms and fees, past balances, and other transaction data. The proposed regulations will come into force in a staggered approach, the feds said.

Bank of Canada meeting minutes indicate that its advisory committee on open banking discussed appointing the technical standards body in May and July, but the announcement hasn’t come until now. The central bank is responsible for overseeing participating entities, accredited third-party service providers, the technical standards body, and the external complaints body for open banking.

“We have a lot of excitement around where things are going in Canada and really believe that common standards can make a difference in helping companies build those interoperable connections,” Feltes said.

CLARIFICATION (20/11/2026): This story has been updated to clarify that FDX is the organization establishing the Canada Council.

Feature image courtesy François-Philippe Champagne via X.