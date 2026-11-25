Inside Edmonton’s semiconductor maker space.

This article appears in The BetaKit Guide to Alberta’s Silicon City. Learn more about Edmonton semiconductor innovation here.

The University of Alberta (U of A)’s Electrical and Computer Engineering Research Facility (ECERF) sits on a tree-lined street in Edmonton’s university district. The large, concrete building looms over the modest, mid-century bungalows that dot the rest of the neighbourhood. But inside the ECERF, people are working on something very, very small.

“We like to think of ourselves as the machine shop of the 21st century.”

The ECERF is home to the university’s nanoFAB centre: an open-access training and collaboration hub that serves as a kind of maker space for nanotechnology that allows private companies, researchers, and academics to develop and produce their own semiconductor chips.

And while the chips that come out of the nanoFAB are tiny—sometimes unfathomably so—its influence on the Canadian semiconductor industry is anything but small.

Semiconductor chips, named for the semiconductive properties of materials like silicon that comprise them, are the minute electrical components that underpin virtually all of modern computing and electronics. Think of semiconductors as the electronic brain of a device, controlling the flow of electricity to process, store, or move information digitally. Today, you can find them in everything from the high-end, AI-enabling GPUs and CPUs powering frontier AI to the LED lights at your office or the computer controlling your car’s engine.

Big things start small

The nanoFAB was founded in 1999 to fill the gap left when the U of A’s previous nanotechnology initiative, the Alberta Microelectronics Centre, spun out of the university into a private, for-profit company called Micralyne. The organization had been created by the university in the early 1980s to build regional expertise in semiconductor fabrication and micro-electromechanical systems (MEMS) development.

“That unit used to provide a lot of research support on campus,” nanoFAB director Eric Flaim said. “When the spin-out occurred, they took all of the assets and the people, and it left a gap in research capability.”

Flaim’s been with nanoFAB since 2008. Over his tenure, he witnessed the transformation from a small lab to a 25,000-square-foot space with more than $135 million in specialized equipment. Initially focused on academic research, the lab space is now home to over 75 private-sector employees who use it as part of the nanoFAB’s growing number of partnerships with industrial and commercial clients.

“A large portion of our user base is from Edmonton, but we have industrial clients coast-to-coast, from Victoria to St. John’s,” Flaim said.

Working at a tiny scale

Edmonton’s nanoFAB doesn’t make the kind of semiconductor chips you might have read about in lengthy think pieces on Taiwanese supply chains that power your cellphone. Instead, the facility aims to be a resource for companies or developers working on more niche products.

“We’re not … making memory cards or CPUs or the kinds of things that go into consumer-level products and are often commoditized,” Flaim said.

Instead, the NanoFAB builds chips like industrial sensors for oil and gas operations, quantum computing qubits, and MEMS used in tools like gyroscopes, microphones, and nanoscopic mirrors.

Building the semiconductor chips for those tools involves manufacturing on silicon disks known as wafers. Fabrication requires complex processes like lithography and plasma etching to clear away unwanted materials and transfer the nanoscopic transistors, circuits, and other components onto the semiconductor. That requires equipment capable of working at truly small scales; the nanoFAB can fabricate devices as minuscule as one to 10 micrometres (0.0001% of a metre). For context, a single red blood cell measures about eight micrometres, while a human strand of hair comes in at 50 to 100 micrometres.

That scale makes sense when you consider that individual semiconductors can be as small as two millimetres, or about the width of a grain of rice. A single six-inch wafer can thereby produce upwards of 4,000 semiconductors.

Images courtesy nanoFAB.

And that’s where the nanoFAB’s equipment—like the Raith Voyager electron beam lithography system, which can cost between $1.5 and $2.5 million USD—comes in.

“We like to think of ourselves as the machine shop of the 21st century,” says Flaim. “We’re providing the advanced toolsets and capabilities that allow people to build devices utilized in a wide variety of different verticals.”

It’s here that Alberta’s nanoFAB differs from its two largest peers: Ottawa’s Canadian Photonics Fabrication Centre (CPFC) and the MiQro Innovation Collaborative Centre (C2MI) near Bromont, Que. While CPFC operates largely as a fee-for-service foundry, creating chips to the specifications of clients, and C2MI specializes in non-profit and academic research, Edmonton’s nanoFAB acts more like a maker space you might find at a library, putting its tools and resources into the hands of individuals and companies that might not otherwise be able to access or afford them.

“What we’re trying to do is empower researchers and companies to build new hardware and devices, new technologies,” Flaim said. “Our model is trying to support direct access and use … we try not to set ourselves up as a contract manufacturer or a foundry.”

That’s attracted a lot of attention from the private sector, according to Flaim, who said the nanoFAB model allows intellectual property to stay directly in the hands of companies.

“We’ve found a niche where companies are interested in hiring their own people, having them trained on the equipment, and then having those people work here in a normal nine-to-five capacity,” Flaim added.

A difference of 100 millimetres

Flaim’s focus at the nanoFAB circa 2026 is growing the private partnerships the lab has built over the past 25 years and leveraging both interest and potential investment to expand its capabilities. Presently, the nanoFAB can fabricate semiconductors on wafers up to 150 millimetres, but staff are actively pursuing the equipment upgrades needed to work with 200-millimetre wafers. If successful, the nanoFAB would become the only place in Western Canada, and one of just two nationwide, capable of fabricating at that size.

While it might be nice to think of the nanoFAB as a potential player in the global semiconductor arms race playing out in Taiwan, Japan, the US, and China, the truth is that Edmonton’s unlikely to compete any time soon, even if the federal government is showing increased interest (more on that later).

Most of the semiconductor manufacturing making headlines today—like at the now world-famous Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC)—happens at the 300-millimetre size.

“What we’re trying to do is empower researchers and companies to build new hardware and devices, new technologies.” Eric Flaim, nanoFAB

“Internationally, when we hear people talking about TSMC, global foundries, or chip shortages for GPUs, what they’re talking about is wafer processing at the 300-millimetre level. It’s state-of-the-art processing,” Flaim said.

A difference of 100 millimetres doesn’t sound like a lot, but it does cost a lot. At the 300-millimetre level, facilities are almost always fully automated and often the size of several football fields.

“Wafers are transported in boxes that no human has touched, going from robot to robot before being fed into a machine that does all of the lithography, deposition, and etching,” Flaim said.

The price tag for that kind of automation? Flaim says it’s in the tens of billions. That’s the largest reason he doesn’t see the nanoFAB taking on that kind of scale any time soon.

Despite its more modest goals, the nanoFAB has been recognized for its strategic value here at home. As recently as last spring, the lab received federal and provincial funding in the tens of millions to expand its equipment and fabrication capabilities.

“There’s recognition that you want to have some domestic manufacturing capability in these strategic areas,” Flaim said. “There’s a recognition on the defence side that if you’re going to buy airplanes from Saab or Lockheed Martin, you want those companies spending money domestically. If those companies want to invest domestically, you need to have the capabilities to invest in.”

BetaKit’s Prairies reporting is funded in part by YEGAF, a not-for-profit dedicated to amplifying business stories in Alberta.

Feature image courtesy nanoFAB.