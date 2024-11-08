TikTok Bans, CEO kidnappings, and Canadian tech’s Fast 50

#1. Diana Virgovicova, founder of Toronto-based clean water startup Xatoms, recently rubbed shoulders with which environmentally conscious celebrity when attending the UN General Assembly?
#2. Toronto-based Manzil, which acquired Aghaz Investments this week, develops financial solutions for customers of what faith?
Manzil offers Halal-certified investment and home financing solutions for customers looking to maintain religious observance with Islam, which prohibits earning or paying interest.
This past summer, Manzil announced it has successfully financed over $50 million CAD in Halal mortgages since its inception. CEO Mohamad Sawwaf told BetaKit that the Aghaz acquisition will also help Manzil expand to the United States, which has a Muslim population of 4.45 million.
#3. Québec Minister Christopher Skeete recently referred to this as "the key to everything Western society holds dear.”
Minister Skeete, who has taken over the innovation portion of Pierre Fitzgibbon’s portfolio after Fitzgibbon resigned as Minister of Economy, Innovation and Energy, said innovation is the key to everything Western society holds dear.
He spoke with BetaKit about his priorities in the role and the pain points still facing Québec’s tech sector, including how he plans to finish executing Fitzgibbon’s $7.5-billion innovation strategy.
#4. Neo Financial earned the top spot on Deloitte’s Technology Fast 50 after growing its revenues by how much over the last three years?
Calgary and Winnipeg-based Neo Financial tracked a stunning 154,022 percent increase in revenue between 2020 to 2023, more than nine times that of the runner-up on the Technology Fast 50. Co-founder and CEO Andrew Chau, who also co-founded SkipTheDishes, told BetaKit he attributes the growth to his team’s “relentless dedication to challenging the status quo.” Read more about the 2024 Technology Fast 50 winners here.
#5. This week, the Government of Canada ordered TikTok to do what?
The federal government ordered TikTok Technology Canada to wind up its operations in Canada, citing “specific national security risks” related to the operations of TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance in Canada. The government has not banned use of the TikTok platform, though it began banning public servants from downloading or using TikTok on government-issued phones last year.
#6. Lightspeed Commerce and Vancouver-based Well Health Technologies both released quarterly earnings this week. What did their earnings have in common?
Lightspeed and Well Health Technologies both reported strong year-over-year revenue growth. That growth has translated into Well Health’s revenue run rate exceeding $1 billion CAD, and on a trailing 12-month basis, Lightspeed’s revenues exceeding $1 billion USD. Following the release of their quarterly earnings, both companies saw their shares jump on public exchanges.
#7. What do almost all of the co-founders of new VC firm Exit North Ventures have in common?
Six of Exit North’s seven co-founders are exited FinTech founders. They include Gary Schwartz, who exited Impact Mobile; Financeit co-founder and executive chair Michael Garrity; Paradigm Quest co-founder Katherine Gregory; Beanworks co-founder Catherine Dahl; LendCare co-founder Ali Metel; and Savvyy co-founder Norm Cappell.
“The name Exit North really reflects the composition of the folks involved,” Exit North general partner Tal Schwartz told BetaKit this week.
#8. What is a $5 wrench attack?
A $5 wrench attack refers to a low-tech robbery targeting individuals who are known to hold high amounts of crypto, and is one of an increasing number of serious safety threats reported to be faced by those in the industry. This week, Dean Skurka, CEO of WonderFi, was reportedly kidnapped and reportedly held for ransom in Toronto. Skurka was fortunately unharmed, claiming the incident “won’t slow us down!”
#9. Calgary-based private equity firm Longbow Capital closed a new fund this week that will invest in businesses expected to benefit from what?
Longbow Capital said its new fund is focused on investing in North American businesses that will benefit from the energy transition, including companies that help lower carbon emissions. The firm’s portfolio includes Canadian cleantech firms Clir Renewables and Arcus Power, which both offer energy intelligence platforms.
#10. In world news, Elon Musk invested $130 million in his political action committee ahead of this week’s US Presidential Election, in which now President-Elect Donald Trump hinted that Musk could serve in this role in his administration:
Last month, Donald Trump told Fox News, “We’ll have a new position: Secretary of Cost-Cutting. Elon wants to do that, and we have incredible people.” Musk has since said he expects no pay, title, or recognition for his work supporting Trump’s campaign, and Trump indicated it is unlikely Musk will join his Cabinet.
