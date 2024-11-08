TikTok Bans, CEO kidnappings, and Canadian tech’s Fast 50

Manzil offers Halal-certified investment and home financing solutions for customers looking to maintain religious observance with Islam, which prohibits earning or paying interest.

This past summer, Manzil announced it has successfully financed over $50 million CAD in Halal mortgages since its inception. CEO Mohamad Sawwaf told BetaKit that the Aghaz acquisition will also help Manzil expand to the United States, which has a Muslim population of 4.45 million.