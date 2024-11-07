Citing national security risks, feds order shutdown of TikTok’s Canadian arm but forgo outright ban

Minister Champagne says Canadians can still access TikTok, calling that “a personal choice.”

The Government of Canada has ordered social media giant TikTok to wind up its operations in Canada, but refrained from banning use of the short-form video platform outright.

In a Nov. 6 statement, Innovation Minister François-Philippe Champagne indicated that with this move, the federal government aims to address “specific national security risks” related to the operations of TikTok’s Chinese parent company ByteDance in Canada through TikTok Technology Canada. Champagne did not elaborate on the nature of these risks.

Champagne said that the decision to ban TikTok Technology Canada was based on information and evidence gathered as part of a national security review under the Investment Canada Act, plus advice from the country’s security and intelligence community and other government partners. He noted that despite this order, the Government of Canada is not blocking Canadians’ ability to access the popular video platform or create content for it.

“The decision to use a social media application or platform is a personal choice,” Champagne added. “It is important for Canadians to adopt good cyber security practices and assess the possible risks of using social media platforms and applications, including how their information is likely to be protected, managed, used and shared by foreign actors, as well as to be aware of which country’s laws apply.”

TikTok, which said the federal government’s decision will impact hundreds of jobs in Canada, plans to challenge this order in court.

“Shutting down TikTok’s Canadian offices and destroying hundreds of well-paying local jobs is not in anyone’s best interest, and [yesterday’s] shutdown order will do just that,” a TikTok spokesperson told BetaKit. “We will challenge this order in court. The TikTok platform will remain available for creators to find an audience, explore new interests and for businesses to thrive.”

University of Ottawa law professor Michael Geist, who holds the Canada Research Chair in Internet and E-commerce Law, described the feds’ decision as “curious” in a blog post.

“There may well be good reasons to ban the app if it poses security and privacy risks that differ from those of other platforms, but banning the company rather than the app may actually make matters worse since the risks associated with the app will remain but the ability to hold the company accountable will be weakened,” Geist argued.

Geist added that this move appears to “undercut” the federal government’s digital policies, including the proposed Online Harms Act and the Online Streaming Act. “If there are real security and privacy issues—and Minister Champagne says there are—the government should surely take action.”

Last year, the federal government began prohibiting public servants from downloading or using TikTok on government-issued phones, and Canadian privacy commissioners launched a joint investigation into TikTok data use to ensure it complies with Canadian privacy legislation.

For years, TikTok has faced scrutiny from countries around the world about its potential use as a tool for propaganda or spying. Critics have expressed concern that TikTok and its Chinese owner ByteDance may put sensitive user data into the hands of the Chinese government and use the platform to support the dissemination of misinformation. TikTok has repeatedly denied this and attempted to distance itself from ByteDance.

Canada is not alone. Other countries that have taken steps to rein in TikTok include Afghanistan, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, India, Nepal, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Somalia, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and the United States (US).

During his first term, US President-elect Donald Trump pushed to ban TikTok. Trump’s successor Joe Biden carried forth those efforts, inking a bill last year to force TikTok to cut ties with its Chinese owner by early 2025 or face a ban in a move that TikTok has also challenged. Earlier this year, Trump reversed his decision to ban TikTok, and it remains to be seen how he will approach TikTok once he takes office.

