Lightspeed, Well Health hit new revenue milestones in latest quarterly earnings

Lightspeed beats revenue forecasts as Well Health reaches record revenues in fiscal Q3 2024.

Shares in Montréal-based Lightspeed Commerce and Vancouver-based Well Health Technologies both climbed after the companies reported reaching new nine-figure revenue milestones in their latest quarterly earnings.

Both Lightspeed and Well posted strong revenue growth in their latest fiscal quarters, with Lightspeed reporting $277.2 million USD and Well reporting $251.7 million CAD, a year-over-year increase of 20 percent and 27 percent, respectively.

That growth has translated into new annualized revenue milestones for the companies. Well Health’s revenue run rate now exceeds $1 billion CAD, and on a trailing 12-month basis, Lightspeed’s revenues now exceed $1 billion USD.

Lightspeed postpones Capital Markets Day amid strategic review

In a press release announcing its earnings, Lightspeed said it is postponing its Capital Markets Day in light of the ongoing strategic review of the business that was announced in September.

The suspension of the Capital Markets Day, which would give investors a look into Lightspeed’s strategy, performance, and plans that was initially scheduled for Nov. 20, follows months of speculation that the retail tech giant is planning a sale of the business. Lightspeed confirmed the review was underway shortly after Reuters and The Globe and Mail reported that the company was exploring a potential sale.

For its second quarter for fiscal year 2025, which ended Sept. 30, 2024, Lightspeed, which reports its earnings in US dollars, reported a net loss of $29.7 million, down from $42.5 million in the same quarter last year. Its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) reached $14 million, exceeding its $12-million forecast.

Lightspeed’s transaction-based revenue reached $183.8 million in Q2 2025, an increase of 33 percent year-over-year, while its subscription revenue increased by six percent year-over-year to $85.5 million.

“I am proud to announce that on a trailing twelve month basis, Lightspeed now exceeds $1 billion in revenue,” Lightspeed founder and CEO Dax Dasilva said in a statement. “And we continued our rapid pace of product innovation, releasing dozens of new features in the quarter aimed at helping complex, high-volume SMBs [small and medium-sized businesses] to manage and grow their businesses.”

RELATED: Lightspeed confirms strategic review of business as company reportedly explores sale

Lightspeed highlighted a few of its features released during fiscal Q2 2025, including multi-location ordering, instant payouts for retailers in the United Kingdom, retail insights, and new data tools for clients to enhance inventory and sales tracking. The firm also won some new customers during the quarter, including Columbia Sportswear, Mavi Jeans, and Dutch event planning conglomerate 4PM Entertainment.

Lightspeed, which is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), saw its stock rise to a nine-month high of $17.84 USD on the NYSE following the earnings release. It traded at $16.92 USD on that exchange at press time, up seven percent on the day.

The latest earnings come amid a year of significant change for the retail payments provider. Earlier this year, Lightspeed’s board replaced CEO Jean Paul Chauvet with founding CEO Dasilva. The firm’s focus as of late has been on strengthening its share price, which crashed three years ago. Earlier this year, Dasilva spoke to BetaKit about how he planned to reach the $1-billion projected annualized revenue milestone it has since cleared.

In its outlook, Lightspeed upped its adjusted EBITDA for its full fiscal year to at least $50 million USD, an increase of 11 percent from the $45 million forecast in August.

Well Health reports record revenues, patient visits for fiscal Q3 2024

Well Health Technologies, which reports figures in Canadian dollars, posted record revenues of $251.7 million for the fiscal third quarter of 2024, which ended Sept. 30, 2024. The digital health firm, which bills itself as the largest owner and operator of outpatient clinics in Canada, also saw record adjusted EBITDA of $32.7 million in Q3 2024, an increase of 16 percent from the same period last year.

Well achieved a record 1.5 million total patient visits in Q3 2024, which represents an increase of 41 percent compared to the same quarter in 2023. The firm reported a net loss of $75.7 million CAD, up significantly from $4.4 million in Q3 2024, which it attributed to expenses like depreciation, restructuring costs, stock-based compensation, and changes in the value of its investments.

In a press release, Well founder and CEO Hamed Shahbazi described Q3 2024 as “one of the best quarters in the company’s history by just about every objective and important metric.”

“Well delivered record quarterly performances for revenue, [adjusted] EBITDA, free cash flow, patient visits, and organic growth in the third quarter,” he added. “We are also pleased to report that we surpassed $1 billion CAD in annualized revenue run-rate, one quarter ahead of our previously stated plan.”

RELATED: Hong Kong billionaire ups stake in Well Health Technologies with $81-million CAD private share purchase

A revenue run rate is a projection based on recent revenue data to estimate what the revenue might be on an annual basis if current conditions remain the same. Reported revenue, on the other hand, is the actual amount of income the business has earned over a past period.

During Q3 2024, Well launched artificial intelligence (AI) tool Health Compass II, introduced an AI tool for cardiovascular disease detection, and saw its subsidiaries Circle Medical and Wisp surpass $100-million revenue run rates. The company also expanded its clinic network in British Columbia and Alberta, with those acquisitions expected to add $11.8 million in revenue.

Since the end of fiscal Q3, Hong Kong-based billionaire Solina Chau increased her stake in Well through an $81-million CAD private share purchase agreement, reportedly making her the company’s largest shareholder. This month, the company announced plans to acquire the Canadian business of Jack Nathan Health, which could help the company make inroads to clinics at Canadian Walmart locations.

Well’s stock, which trades on the TSX, jumped to a year-to-date record $5.01 CAD this morning. It traded at $4.99 CAD at press time, up nine percent on the day.

In its outlook, Well raised its 2024 revenue forecast to between $985 million and $995 million CAD, while keeping its adjusted EBITDA guidance in the upper range of $125 million to $130 million CAD.

Feature image courtesy Anna Nekrashevich via Pexels.