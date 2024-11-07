WonderFi CEO Dean Skurka kidnapped, released after reportedly paying $1-million ransom

WonderFi says it is providing “full cooperation to the Toronto Police Service on this active investigation.”

Dean Skurka, president and CEO of Toronto-based cryptocurrency company WonderFi, was reportedly kidnapped and held for ransom in Toronto yesterday.

A Toronto Police Service spokesperson told BetaKit that police were called about a kidnapping in the area of University Ave. and Richmond St. W. just before 6 p.m. on Nov. 6 after suspects forced the victim into a vehicle and made a demand for money. The victim was later located in Centennial Park in Etobicoke uninjured.

The Toronto Police Service spokesperson declined to confirm the name of the victim to BetaKit or share further details about the incident, noting that the investigation remains ongoing.

However, CBC News, first to report the kidnapping news, identified the victim as Skurka. According to CBC News, Skurka was released after a ransom of $1 million was paid electronically.

A WonderFi spokesperson confirmed to BetaKit today via email that Skurka was involved in an “incident” yesterday but is now safe.

“[WonderFi] is providing its full cooperation to the Toronto Police Service on this active investigation,” the spokesperson told BetaKit. “The company can confirm that client funds and data remain safe, and were not impacted by this incident. Our top priority is ensuring our employees’ safety.”

