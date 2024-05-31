These three organizations are making tech hires in Ontario

Ripple, Koru, and Western University are calling on Ontarians to join their tech teams.

Ontario continued to dominate the Canadian startup ecosystem rankings in StartupBlink’s latest Global Ecosystem Index, released this week.

Unsurprisingly, Toronto is pushing further ahead of its Canadian counterparts in the global rankings. A few smaller cities, such as Kingston, are also still punching above their weight.

Ontario is also home to one of the fastest-growing tech talent pools in North America, and several companies and organizations in the province are eager to tap into it. Here are three sizeable organizations that are hiring in Ontario right now. Check out all the organizations presently recruiting at Jobs.BetaKit for more opportunities.

San Francisco-based cryptocurrency firm Ripple first expanded into the Canadian market in 2022, opening its first office in Toronto. Now, the company is seeking a principal engineer to join that office.

This role involves contributing to the advancement of Ripple’s Payments at 10X roadmap and representing the team in high-level engineering decisions. The principal engineer will collaborate closely with product managers and other customer-facing teams to ensure the engineering approach delivers a seamless customer experience.

Interested candidates should have at least 12 years of experience in developing complex distributed systems with at least five years of experience contributing to large-scale projects as an architect or as a key individual contributor.

Learn more about this role on Ripple’s job board here.

Koru is a venture studio founded by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, which partners with, builds, and invests in businesses within the pension fund’s portfolio. The venture studio is looking for a UX developer to join its Toronto team.

This hire will take on a hybrid role, combining strong design skills with the ability to build and deploy prototypes to quickly validate new product concepts. The role encourages candidates to bring their creativity, experiment, fail fast, and share technical solutions with a cross-functional team.

Those interested should have at least five years of experience in building, designing and developing successful web and SaaS products in a startup, agency, or similar work environment, and a strong understanding of visual and interactive design.

Find more information on this position on Koru’s job board here.

While not a tech company, Western University has a technology services division that is dedicated to providing cost-effective tech services and solutions across its campus. The school is seeking a system engineer to help design, deploy, and support its central tech infrastructure, specifically leveraging the cloud.

This London, Ont.-based role involves diverse engineering tasks related to the development, operation, and maintenance of complex technology systems. The system engineer will also use expertise across various technical disciplines and manage the solution lifecycle of cloud services, ensuring their integration with other infrastructure services areas.

Those interested should have a postsecondary degree in technology management, computer science, or information technology, as well as seven years of experience or more in supporting enterprise-level server operating systems.

For more information on this position, visit Western University’s job board here.

Feature image courtesy Unsplash. Photo by Alejandro Escamilla.