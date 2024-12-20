Test your knowledge of 2024’s biggest Canadian tech news

#1. Clio, which raised the largest software funding round in Canadian history this year, has chosen to pursue what strategy in lieu of an IPO?
Rather than succumbing to pressures to sell early or go public, Clio has instead provided its investors with liquidity by raising rounds with significant amounts of secondary capital to bring new blood to its cap table. Clio’s decision to remain a private company appears to have proven wise, with many public tech companies actively choosing to return to the private market this year.
#2. Canadian companies Vena, JaneApp, and Assent achieved the coveted ‘centaur’ status in 2024 after reaching what milestone?
Centaur status is achieved by companies that reach $100 million in annual recurring revenue. Assent hit the milestone in June, Vena in July, and at the BetaKit Town Hall: Vancouver, Jane App co-founder Alison Taylor revealed her startup became a centaur earlier in 2024.
#3. Which Canadian venture capital firm closed the largest fund in 2024?
In August, Toronto-based Radical Ventures launched an $800-million USD ($1.13-billion CAD) growth fund to invest in late-stage AI companies. This brings the VC firm’s total assets under management to $1.8 billion, and according to The Financial Times, is the largest fund of its kind for AI.
#4. This year, Toronto-based intimates company Knix Wear paid athletes to do what?
Timed with the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, Knix paid national and international athletes up to $2,000 per person to talk publicly about their periods. The startup partnered with US former Olympian Megan Rapinoe to reward period advocacy and normalize the topic of periods in sports.
#5. The federal government’s decision to increase the capital gains tax inclusion rate sparked backlash across Canada’s tech ecosystem this year. Critics warn the change could lead to what outcome?
Following the release of the federal budget in April, critics have argued the government’s decision could lead to all three outcomes. Despite months of conversation surrounding the decision, as of Dec. 20, the federal government has not yet enshrined the capital gains tax changes into law.
#6. What major Canadian AI initiative failed to launch in 2024?
Answer: The proposed Artificial Intelligence and Data Act (AIDA), intended to regulate AI, has been stuck in committee since September 2023. Canadian AI pioneer Yoshua Bengio has criticized the lack of progress on Bill C-27, while former justice minister David Lametti has expressed doubts it will ever reach royal assent.
#7. Plooto, Zafin, TryCycle, and Paper were among the Canadian tech companies that made headlines this year for what reason?
Throughout 2024, BetaKit tracked a tidal wave of executive leadership turnover at Canadian tech companies, a list that includes Top Hat, MindBridge, and Lightspeed, among many others. Plooto, Zafin, TryCycle, and Paper were among those that parted ways with their founding CEOs this year.
#8. At the beginning of 2023, Koho announced it was planning to be the first Canadian FinTech startup to do what?
In January, Toronto-based challenger bank Koho announced it had been quietly working with regulators for more than two years to obtain a Schedule 1 banking licence. In an interview with BetaKit, Koho founder and CEO Daniel Eberhard argued that gaining access to the same playing field as the country’s banks would allow Koho to own its destiny and have a seat at the table with direct payments infrastructure.
#9. This year, Shopify became the first commerce platform to partner with what popular video game?
In September, Shopify announced plans to pilot its checkout experience with Roblox, one of the world’s most popular video games. The integration allows Shopify users to sell physical products directly to customers in Roblox games using real currency, without leaving the Roblox platform.
#10. After years of hinting, Wealthsimple finally entered the mortgage lending space this year. Which startup is underwriting its loans?
Toronto-based mortgage startup Pine, launched in 2022, is managing both the lending and underwriting for Wealthsimple’s mortgage product. Wealthsimple’s vice-president of growth told BetaKit that Pine’s vision of being the “Wealthsimple for home buying” sparked the initial discussions between the two companies.
#11. In December, SRTX, which develops rip-resistant tights, raised $35 million CAD in convertible debt from the Québec government’s investment arm. What will this funding allow the startup to do?
SRTX’s $35-million CAD convertible debt investment from Québec’s investment arm, will increase the company’s production capacity and allow it to own and operate its entire supply chain. Starting December 2024, the startup will produce its unbreakable fibre entirely in-house. The funding came 10 months after SRTX opened a 300,000 square-foot manufacturing facility in Québec.
Your score:
Founder mode! Challenge your friends to sign up to The BetaKit Newsletter and see if they can beat you next week.
Too busy to read this week? Subscribe to The BetaKit Newsletter to keep up to date on the latest Canadian tech and innovation news!