Federal government outlines $2 billion in AI compute spending commitment

The federal government has launched the Canadian Sovereign AI Compute Strategy, outlining how it intends to deploy the $2 billion CAD it promised for artificial intelligence (AI) computing power as part of Budget 2024.

This funding has been allocated towards increasing the computing power available to Canada’s AI researchers, startups, and scaleups.

According to Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED), up to $1 billion will go towards building public computing infrastructure for the Canadian AI sector.

Another $700 million has been dedicated to supporting projects from industry, academia, and the private sector to build AI data centres that offer secure and affordable computing access for innovative Canadian companies via the newly launched AI Compute Challenge. There will be an application process for these funds.

The remaining $300 million will go towards providing affordable access to computing power to small and medium-sized businesses through the AI Compute Access Fund. More details on this fund will be shared when it is launched in Spring 2025.

These plans follow public consultations held during summer 2024 that saw input from more than 1,000 stakeholders.

Feature image courtesy Justin Trudeau via Flickr.