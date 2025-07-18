Why Canada now cares about quantum tech with Xanadu’s Christian Weedbrook

A federal push for quantum sovereignty comes at the right time for Xanadu.

When we last had Xanadu founder and CEO Christian Weedbrook on The BetaKit Podcast, he shared his ambition to build a quantum data centre right on Lake Ontario by 2029.

Today, he’s back after announcing … a packaging plant. But it’s not any packaging plant—it’s a $10-million advanced photonic packaging plant.

According to Weedbrook, the plant represents a major step forward in the Toronto quantum startup’s plans, enabling the domestic production of high-performance quantum components necessary for fault-tolerant quantum computers.

“The current government is really plugged in to what’s needed.”

Xanadu is trying to vertically integrate and own as much of the end-to-end quantum production as possible. It will offer the company better quality control, but also revenue opportunities, which Weedbrook said Xanadu needs to demonstrate traction for future fundraising.

Weedbrook also shared an ambitious fundraising target the last time he was on the podcast: an all-Canadian $200-million round. In this episode, he notes, “The money is there, but it’s a different climate to when we raised last time.”

Is he still targeting maple money? “I’m trying so hard.”

Xanadu’s new package plant was paid for using a portion of the $40 million in federal Strategic Innovation Fund (SIF) money it received in 2023, and the timing seems right for additional federal support. Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, Evan Solomon, attended the launch of Xanadu’s packaging plant, and confirmed to BetaKit that he plans to introduce new policies to help keep quantum firms in Canada, calling it “not just an economic imperative, but a national security imperative as well.”

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RSS

According to Weedbrook, that tune has also been whistled by our new prime minister, and must be music to the ears of a CEO who once said, “The only way we’ll move our headquarters outside of Toronto or Canada is if I get fired.” But with public money, the devil is often in the details, and Weedbrook outlines on this episode the government funding mechanisms he feels work best for deep tech companies.

But back to the feds for a second. Why are they suddenly talking about quantum technology alongside terms like national security and sovereignty? And what does that mean for Xanadu and its data centre dreams?

Let’s dig in.

PRESENTED BY

The BetaKit Podcast is presented by KDD 2025: the world’s leading conference on Knowledge Discovery and Data Mining.

Looking to stay ahead in data science and AI? Join us at KDD 2025 and connect with top researchers, industry pioneers, and innovators driving real-world impact.

At KDD 2025, you’ll explore cutting-edge research, gain insights into practical applications, and expand your network with global leaders shaping the future of data and AI. Whether you’re in academia, tech, business, or research, this is the conference you don’t want to miss.

Register today for KDD 2025 at https://kdd2025.kdd.org/.

PRESENTED BY

The BetaKit Podcast is also presented by Cisco.

In the race to adopt AI, security isn’t keeping pace. According to Cisco’s Cybersecurity Readiness Index, less than half of Canadian companies say their teams understand AI-related threats—while over half face critical cybersecurity talent shortages.

Cisco Canada’s CTO, Rob Barton, says its new Cybersecurity Readiness Assessment tool helps organizations gauge their overall security maturity in the age of AI.

Want to assess your cybersecurity posture? Take Cisco’s Cybersecurity Readiness Assessment and get your personalized score.