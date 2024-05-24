Startupfest shares full schedule for 2024 tech festival

Speakers include leaders from Shopify, Paper, BDC, Disco, Brightspark, BetaKit, and more.

Montréal technology festival Startupfest has released a detailed agenda for its upcoming event, which will take place at the Grand Quay from July 10 until July 12 this summer.

BetaKit is a Startupfest media partner and Startupfest is a member of BetaKit’s Innovation Leaders program.

Use code SUF24BKTrain15 for 15 percent off your Startup Train ticket (which includes a Startupfest pass) or SUF24BETAKIT15 for 15 percent off your Startupfest ticket.

Speakers and mentors at Startupfest will include Shopify president Harley Finkelstein, Indigo CEO Heather Reisman, Storytime Capital co-founder and managing partner Neil Grunberg, BKR Capital co-founder and managing partner Lise Birikundavyi, Paper founder and CEO Philip Cutler, Disco co-founder and co-CEO Candice Faktor, Good Future co-founder and BetaKit chair Satish Kanwar, Real Ventures partner Katy Yam, InBC chief investment officer Leah Nguyen, BDC Women in Technology and Thrive Venture Fund managing partner Michelle Scarborough, and Brightspark Ventures partner Sophie Forest, among others.

Like in years past, Startupfest 2024 will feature educational talks, workshops, and networking opportunities for startups, investors, and other players from across Canada’s tech ecosystem.

This year, tickets give attendees access to Startupfest’s main content and village, as well as other, more targeted events like OceanFest and HardtechFest.

Startupfest 2024 also features premium festivals like the invitation-only LPFest and BDC’s Women in Tech Bootcamp, which requires applications to attend.

Investors can attend GPFest, which offers access to Startupfest’s investor lounge and the chance to connect with folks participating in LPFest, while people running accelerator programs can link up at AcceleratorFest. Accelerators, incubators, and startup service providers can also book their tables to promote their offerings.

RELATED: The Startup Train returns for its 10th year to kick off Startupfest 2024

Startupfest 2024 will also feature some pitch competitions with cash awards, including Startupfest’s $100,000 Best of the Fest Investment Prize, The Firehood’s $100,000 Women in Tech Investment Prize, Rep Matters’ $100,000 Black Entrepreneurship Investment Prize, Front Row Ventures’ $50,000 Student Entrepreneur Investment Prize, Fonds de solidarité FTQ’s $25,000 Impact Grant, and the Grandmother’s Choice Award.

The full schedule is available here, and the full list of speakers and mentors is available here. You can pick up tickets to Startupfest 2024 here.

Feature image courtesy Startupfest.