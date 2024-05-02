The Startup Train returns for its 10th year to kick off Startupfest 2024

Chartered train offers a one-way, business-class journey from Toronto to Montréal.

The Startup Train is back this summer to whisk attendees from Toronto to Montréal so they can arrive in style for Startupfest 2024.

The Startup Train, run in partnership with TD and Fasken, offers festival attendees from the Greater Toronto Area a one-way, business-class VIA Rail journey to Montréal.

BetaKit has your hookup to both Startupfest and the Startup Train.

During the five-hour journey, passengers will have the opportunity to network with corporate staffers, mentors, investors, and founders through a series of curated meetings and lively conversations. As in years past, BetaKit will also be on board this year’s Startup Train.

BetaKit is also a proud Startupfest media partner, and Startupfest is a member of BetaKit’s Innovation Leaders program.

The Startup Train is celebrating its 10th anniversary, coinciding with Startupfest’s 14th edition, which is set to take place from July 10th to 12th in Montréal’s Old Port. The annual gathering brings together founders, investors, and key players in the startup community to connect and engage with the ecosystem. This year’s event features an array of speakers, mentors, and industry experts, each ready to provide attendees with unique insights.

Startupfest has already revealed some of its speaker lineup for the 2024 festival, including Paper’s Phil Cutler, Highline Beta’s Marcus Daniels, BKR Capital’s Lise Birikundavyi, and Humi’s Kevin Kliman.

The Startup Train sets off from Toronto’s Union Station on July 9, heading to Montréal’s Gare Centrale, with both departure and arrival slated for the same day. Attendees should gather at Union Station’s business lounge by 10:30 am for registration. Exact times for departure and arrival will be announced soon.

Tickets for the Startup Train cover one-way travel from Toronto to Montréal, meals and drinks on board, and include a pass to Startupfest. Attendees are responsible for organizing their own return travel. For those who have already purchased a Startupfest ticket, adding the Startup Train option is available for an additional $25.

BetaKit has your hookup to both Startupfest and the Startup Train. Use the code SUF24BKTrain15 to get 15 percent off your Startup Train ticket (which includes a Startupfest pass). If you won’t be joining us aboard the train, you can use the code SUF24BETAKIT15 to get 15 percent off your Startupfest ticket.

Feature image courtesy of Startupfest.