Temu and the Oscars buy Canadian, Sam Bankman-Fried weighs in on DOGE

The token associated with defunct crypto exchange FTX rebounded briefly Monday night after Bankman-Fried posted on X for the first time in two years.

Bankman-Fried, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence for embezzling $8 billion from FTX customers, expressed sympathy for the dismissed workers on Monday, drawing parallels to his own experience of unemployment. The source of these posts remains unclear, raising questions about how they were made from prison.