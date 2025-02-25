Using AI, University of Toronto team claims development of strongest nanomaterial yet

Team claims the nanomaterial can support over a million times its mass.

University of Toronto researchers have developed an “unparalleled” nanomaterial lattice they say combines the strength of carbon steel with the density of styrofoam, making it both the lightest and strongest material of its kind to date. The team claims the material can support over a million times its mass, but is still delicate enough to sit on top of a soap bubble.

Research lead Tobin Filleter, a professor of mechanical engineering, and his team made the discovery after creating an algorithm that could identify nano-sized structures that are extremely light without compromising on strength. While nanomaterials—measured in nanometers, or one-billionth of a metre—have achieved a mix of lightness and strength before, they tend to break as they don’t handle stress evenly. Researchers say the new approach is much more consistent and resilient.

The nanolattices are created through a process called pyrolysis, which burns away everything except carbon. The materials can be 3D-printed more quickly than those produced using current techniques. That, in turn, makes it easier to scale up to larger sizes and production volumes.

The study’s authors see a wide range of potential uses. Nanomaterials have already been used for lightweight aircraft, solar energy systems, and other technologies where they can improve durability and performance. Filleter’s team also describes uses for armour, optics, and “many other” designs in the study.

The scientists also see this as a key advancement for generative AI modelling in mechanics. Among other improvements, the algorithm’s lattice manages specific strength that’s over an “order of magnitude” higher than previous super-light materials, approaching a theoretical limit set by diamond, one of the hardest natural materials. Effectively, the AI can design structures that would be difficult for humans to envision through conventional methods.

Canada remains an important centre for basic and applied AI research in the world; about 10 percent of top-tier AI researchers reside here, according to the federal government. Just last week, Vancouver-based Variational AI completed a $5.5 million USD ($7.8 million CAD) seed extension round to back its use of generative AI for small molecule drug discovery. Pharmaceutical companies can theoretically create novel medicines more efficiently than they would through the usual design-and-test process.

The nanomaterial breakthrough might not lead to real-world products for a long while. Researchers still need to find ways to mass-produce and sell the nanolattices, and this has historically been difficult for nanotechnology inventors. South Korean scientists who created tough, graphene-based flexible OLED displays in 2017 said it could take five years to commercialize their work, for instance, and it’s still not truly ready. Research is underway on practical graphene OLED screens as of January 2025.

The U of T group has outlined some of these challenges in its study, noting that more accurate simulations of the nanomaterials would require “excessive computation times.” The team is pursuing “further optimization” of the pyrolysis, 3D printing, and overall throughput to make production more realistic.

Feature image courtesy Filleter, Series et. al., University of Toronto.