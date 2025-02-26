Paperplane Therapeutics raises $1.5 million to ease anxious patients with VR gaming

Funding to help company expand its reach across North America and Europe.

Montréal-based Paperplane Therapeutics has closed $1.5 million in seed funding to manage pain and anxiety at the medical and dental offices with therapeutic virtual reality (VR) games.

The round was led by Montréal-based healthtech investor Glen Ventures, with participation from the Province of Québec’s investment vehicle Investissement Québec, the Centre for Aging + Brain Health Innovation (CABHI), Cedars-Sinai Intellectual Property Company, Anges Québec, and Aventure Capital.

Paperplane’s VR games distract patients with virtual monsters that aren’t as scary as getting their teeth cleaned.

Founded in 2019, Paperplane provides VR headsets and a controller loaded with games to treat patients experiencing pain or anxiety in healthcare settings, such as the doctor’s office or the dentist. Paperplane positions its offering as a drug-free alternative to sedatives like nitrous oxide, commonly known as laughing gas.

Designed for patients of all ages, with a particular emphasis on pediatric care, Paperplane’s VR gaming aims to improve patient comfort by essentially distracting them with virtual monsters that aren’t as scary as getting their teeth cleaned or getting a needle. The company says its Headstill technology helps patients stay fully engaged with VR games while keeping their heads completely still, ensuring stability during procedures.

Image courtesy Paperplane Therapeutics.

“As an emergency physician, I have seen firsthand the lack of options available for managing pain and anxiety,” Paperplane co-founder and CEO Dr. Jean-Simon Fortin said in a statement. “Today, I’m proud to see our VR technology filling that gap, providing healthcare professionals with a more effective way to support their patients.”

The funding will allow the company to expand its reach across North America and Europe through a strategic partnership with French company HypnoVR, Paperplane said in a statement. BetaKit asked Paperplane for details about its partnership with HypnoVR, but did not hear back by press time.

Paperplane’s lead investor, Glen Ventures, landed $5 million CAD from Investissement Québec’s Eurêka investment fund this past December. Glen Ventures targets pre-seed and seed-stage healthtech companies, writing cheques ranging from $250,000 to $1 million with reserved capital for extensions.

Feature image courtesy Paperplane Therapeutics.