Ottawa announces second tranche of VCCI funding to support underrepresented entrepreneurs

An additional five VCs from Vancouver, Toronto, and Montréal will receive portions of the $25 million commitment.

The federal government Tuesday doled out the second tranche of its inclusive growth stream commitment to five Canadian venture capital (VC) fund managers as part of the Venture Capital Catalyst Initiative (VCCI).

At MaRS Discovery District, Small Business Minister Rechie Valdez announced $25 million in funding, the final tranche of the $50 million it earmarked in Budget 2021 meant to help underrepresented entrepreneurs, including women and people from Indigenous, Black, and 2SLGBTQI+ communities.

The money will go to Vancouver-based Raven Indigenous Capital Partners and Pender Ventures, Toronto-based Amplify Capital and StandUp Ventures, and Montréal-based TandemLaunch Inc.

“We believe this is a testament to our commitment of fostering an inclusive environment and leveraging diverse perspectives to drive innovation and value creation.”

“Supporting diverse and under-represented entrepreneurs in the venture capital sector is not only the right thing to do; it is also essential to boosting Canada’s economy to its full potential,” Valdez said in a statement, adding that founders of diverse backgrounds “unfairly” encounter barriers because of their identity.

“We’re doing this by making more capital available to firms led by women and other members of under-represented communities, which will jump-start the development of the new generation of bright and diverse Canadian entrepreneurs and innovators.”

The successor to the Venture Capital Action Plan (VCAP), the Liberals relaunched the government-matching fund-of-funds program as VCCI in 2017, with a renewed $450 million committed over five years in 2021. Ottawa claims that along with other public and private investments, VCCI will inject $1.6 billion into the innovation capital market. In this year’s budget, the federal government also committed an additional $200 million for minority entrepreneurs and to invest in underserved startup ecosystems outside major cities.

A committee of industry experts, including from the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) and the department of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, selected this year’s recipients. Venture firms selected will have to report their progress in enhancing diversity and gender equality across the ecosystem.

“We are excited to receive this funding from VCCI and to be able to put these resources towards closing diversity gaps in the industry,” Maria Pacella, managing partner at Pender Ventures, told BetaKit. “We have been incorporating DEI practices within our investment process with strong early success and this allocation from VCCI will enable us to scale up initiatives that advance diversity and inclusion across our investment portfolio and the wider community.”

RELATED: TandemLaunch secures $27-million first close of Fund IV to build more deep-tech startups

TandemLaunch also received VCCI funding in 2018, a year after the federal government launched the first iteration of the program. A spokesperson confirmed that this year’s VCCI funding will be included in the second close of the VC firm’s Fund IV, which has so far secured $27 million of a $40-million target.

“Diversity has always been a fundamental value at TandemLaunch and a key aspiration of our entire team,” the firm’s CEO Helge Seetzen and managing partner Emilie Boutros said in an emailed statement to BetaKit. “We believe this is a testament to our commitment of fostering an inclusive environment and leveraging diverse perspectives to drive innovation and value creation.”

StandUp Ventures, alongside the funding, announced it hired Meredith Powell as a venture partner, who will operate out of Vancouver and support deal flows, due diligence, and the VC’s portfolio companies. Powell previously spent six years as a venture partner at Voyager Capital. StandUp Ventures also promoted Katheleen Eva to senior associate after being after nearly four year at the firm.

Ahead of the VCCI update, Raven Indigenous Capital Partners announced it had opened its first US office in Albuquerque, New Mexico. “This expansion marks a significant milestone in the firm’s mission to support and invest in Native-led businesses across the United States and Canada,” it said Monday on LinkedIn.

Raven launched in 2018 to help Indigenous entrepreneurs grow and scale their businesses while strengthening the Indigenous economy. The firm is part of the Raven Fund Group, which recently saw its Raven Indigenous Outcomes Funds secure a $20.4 million first close.

Founded in 2016 as the MaRS Catalyst Fund with a $5.8 million Fund I, Amplify rebranded and spun out of the MaRS Discovery District in 2019. In 2022, Amplify Capital secured the final close for its second impact investment fund, raising a total $30.7 million CAD.

Feature image courtesy Amplify Capital.