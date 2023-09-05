OMERS Ventures loses VC head in latest leadership turnover

Plus: Gambit Partners aims to take some risk out of early-stage investing.

Welcome to BetaKit’s startup stories of the week! Here, you will find the week’s most important news, features, and editorials published on BetaKit.

At the beginning of 2023, head of venture capital Damien Steel laid out a bold vision for the future of OMERS Ventures. Now, he is leaving the firm.

Steel’s departure is the latest in a series of reversals for OMERS Ventures, which at the beginning of the year announced plans for a fifth fund featuring a unified global investment team. Since then, the firm has pulled out of the European market, losing or terminating multiple managing partners in the process.

Now, only two managing partners remain: Yang, and Henry Gladwyn, who moved to New York as part of the London, UK office shuttering.

Toronto-based venture capital (VC) fund Gambit Partners aims to de-risk pre-seed investing with the help of its limited partners (LPs).

Co-founder Simon Sokol claims that Gambit's assembly of LPs is “uniquely situated” to help early-stage entrepreneurs with hiring, fundraising, and tech problems, noting that Gambit can bring in LPs to analyze prospective investments, solve issues at portfolio companies, or even join them.

So far, 2023 has been tough for entrepreneurs. Inflation has kept costs high and profits low, and investors have mostly kept their chequebooks closed. But in uncertain times, founders can lean on each other for wisdom and inspiration.

We talked to a diverse group of Canadian tech founders about what motivates them during tough times and the importance of learning from their customers and peers.

The deal will bring Conquest’s strategic advice manager (SAM) to CapIntel’s network of more than 12,000 financial advisors across North America. Using artificial intelligence (AI), SAM analyzes client information and provides personalized financial planning advice.

One potential impact of quantum computers would be on the proEposed Canadian digital dollar. The Bank of Canada is exploring technologies and technical ecosystems that may help decide how a Canadian digital dollar would be developed.

Halifax-based innovation hub Volta has revealed the nominees for this year’s Ecosystem Impact Awards. Some notable startups from this year’s roster include smart thermostat company Mysa, and ReelData, which uses AI for land-based aquaculture.

