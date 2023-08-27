Canadian VCs talk fundraising, “shitty” behaviour, mannequin startups & more

John Ruffolo (Maverix), Michelle Scarborough (Thrive), Chris Neumann (Panache) and more join for a VC extravaganza.

We know you love VCs on the BetaKit Podcast. So here’s an all-VC episode of the BetaKit Podcast.

“The [Canadian] venture ecosystem is never going to get to the right level of maturity if they constantly rely upon the taxpayer to provide them with the capital.”

– John Ruffolo,

Maverix Private Equity

As one might expect, we’ve been talking to Canadian VCs all year long. On this episode, we’re looking back, to get a general sense of where their heads are at regarding the state of venture, fundraising in Canada, sectors like Web3, and the diversity of investments across important impact vectors. You’ll find some of the best nuggets from our conversations with Canadian VCs, along with the full episode links (listed in order below).

Can’t get enough of this VC extravaganza? Check out these recent episodes recorded live from Startupfest in Montréal.

Let’s dig in.

Panache’s Chris Neumann on FounderFuel’s return and “shitty” VC behaviour

Was RenoRun abandoned by investors or just another mannequin startup?

Ask John Ruffolo Anything: SVB fallout, VC groupthink, government dependence & more

Michelle Scarborough explains why BDC is thinking bigger with Thrive Platform

A Web3 vibe check with Round13’s Satraj Bambra

The BetaKit Podcast is hosted by Douglas Soltys & Rob Kenedi. Produced & edited by Kattie Laur.