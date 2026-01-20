Jetson raises $50-million USD Series A to heat more homes efficiently

Canadian VCs Garage Capital, Active Impact return to back electric heat pump startup.

Vancouver-based home electrification startup Jetson has raised $50 million USD ($69 million CAD) in Series A financing as it looks to sell more energy-saving electric heat pumps across North America.

Palo Alto, Calif.-based Eclipse Capital, which backed Canadian-founded chipmaker Tenstorrent, led the round, which Jetson announced today. US investors 8VC and Activate Capital also participated, alongside returning backers Kitchener-Waterloo-based Garage Capital and Vancouver climate tech fund Active Impact. According to The Globe & Mail, Jetson is now bringing in more than $4 million CAD in monthly revenue after officially launching its “smart” heat pump in September.

Jetson’s flagship product, Jetson Air, is pitched as a replacement for polluting gas furnaces and a way to reduce home electricity costs. The pump connects with a home’s existing ductwork to regulate home temperature, and gives customers real-time performance alerts and indoor air quality sensing through a mobile app. The company claims the pumps can operate quietly and reliably in temperatures as low as -30° C.

Jetson was founded by Lake, Matthew Bailey, Aaron Grant, and other leaders behind the smart glasses startup North (acquired by Google in 2020). Its leadership team worked for Google out of Kitchener, Ont., for years before reconnecting to start Jetson in 2024. The company was featured in BetaKit’s Most Ambitious issue in 2025 for its goal of making “a big dent in climate change” by transitioning homes to electric heating.

Jetson has customers in Massachusetts, Colorado, New York, and British Columbia. “This funding will help us quickly bring this experience to more homeowners across the US and Canada,” co-founder and CEO Stephen Lake said in a press release today.

Energy used for heating accounts for 16 percent of all energy used in Canada, and 13 percent of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Canada Energy Regulator. In the US, nearly 20 percent of overall energy consumption came from the residential sector in 2024.

Feature image courtesy Jetson.