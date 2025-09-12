North founders launch Jetson with “smart” home heat pump

Ex-Thalmic team targets home heating with software-first approach.

A Vancouver-based startup has taken the first step towards its goal of making electric home heating ubiquitous.

Jetson launched its smart heat pump, Jetson Air, this week. Jetson Air integrates with a home’s existing ductwork, and the company claims it can operate quietly and reliably in temperatures as low as -30° C. The software-enabled unit also features remote monitoring, real-time performance alerts, over-the-air updates, and indoor air quality sensing.

Jetson was founded by Stephen Lake, Matthew Bailey, Aaron Grant, and other leaders behind the smart glasses startup North. North, which was formerly Thalmic Labs, was acquired by Google in 2020. Its leadership team spent years following the acquisition working for Google out of Kitchener, Ont., before reconnecting to start Jetson in 2024.

Jetson was featured as a World Saver in BetaKit’s Most Ambitious issue for its aim of making “a big dent in climate change” by transitioning homes to electric heating. Energy used for heating accounts for 16 percent of all energy used in Canada, and 13 percent of energy-related greenhouse gas emissions, according to the Canada Energy Regulator.

“Most heat pump systems today are still made and installed by companies rooted in gas equipment; they know hardware, not software,” Lake said. “That’s a problem, because software is what unlocks real gains in efficiency, comfort, and control.”

Instead of generating heat with a gas furnace, electric heat pumps move existing heat from a warmer source to a cooler source. This cools or warms a home based on the desired direction, while using less energy.

While making the jump from a furnace to a heat pump can be more expensive and complicated than buying a traditional furnace (prices veer north of $20,000 USD), Jetson simplifies the process through its software platform, which helps customers handle financing, permitting, and installation.

Jetson already has customers in Massachusetts, Colorado, and British Columbia, and is working on expanding into new markets like New York.

Feature image courtesy Jetson.