H|T: The Healthtech Times – Pharma giant Bayer moves deeper into digital health

Montréal-startup FemTherapeutics has raised has raised a $2.5-million CAD to improve pelvic medicine. By combining artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and 3D printing, the company is developing customizable gynecological prosthetics.

Pharma giant Bayer is launching a precision health unit as it ramps up its investment in consumer-facing digital health tools.

The new Bayer Precision Health group will work to identify digital and digital-supported consumer healthcare opportunities, executives said.

A newly-launched website shows that Cube Business Media, the company behind Canadian tech events like SAAS NORTH, TechExit.io, and Tech Talent North, plans to launch a new tech event in Vancouver called INNOVATEwest in 2024.

Papa Inc. offers a kind of TaskRabbit for seniors. It’s covered by Medicare Advantage and some company health plans. And it’s got some very disturbing incident reports.

Long-time Canadian technology startup investors Matt Roberts and David Dufresne have teamed up to launch their own early-stage VC firm, CMD Capital.

CMD Capital aims to raise up to $75 million CAD for startups that use artificial intelligence to solve problems across the B2B and enterprise sectors.

Strive Health, working to provide value-based care specifically to the 37 million adults living with chronic kidney disease, has now secured $166 million in Series C funding.

The company takes in patient data and puts it through machine learning programs to identify what stage of kidney disease a patient might be and then be able to predict the probability of the disease’s progression.

40 women founders from 25 different countries share their views for other women entrepreneurs fundraising.

With Collision’s long-term future in Toronto still uncertain, efforts are mounting for a British Columbia alternative, as multiple Vancouver organizations have begun exploring the idea of luring Collision to the city.

Healthcare platform Carrum Health raised $45 million in Series B funding, which it will use to expand its cancer care offerings, the company announced Tuesday.

Carrum offers access to services for musculoskeletal conditions, cancer care, cardiovascular care and bariatric care.

A recent report published by BDC Capital, the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada, found that the number of VC deals in 2022 dropped by 12 percent year-over-year, while the total amount invested declined by 34 percent.

Hello Heart, a startup that helps people manage their heart health at home using their smartphone, rolled out a new feature that provides menopausal women with the tools and information they need to take control of their heart health.

The global menopause market is expected to reach $24.4 billion by 2030, up from $15.4 billion in 2021, per a report from Grand View Research.

Vancouver-based AbCellera will receive $300 million through the Strategic Innovation Fund to upgrade existing facilities throughout Vancouver and to develop a “state-of-the-art” biotech campus featuring a preclinical antibody-development facility.

Hyro, maker of a GPT-enabled conversational AI provider for healthcare, announced it raised $20 million in Series B funding, bringing the company's total funding to $35 million.

The New York-based company offers a call center for providers that allows for automated conversations with their patients via conversational AI. The company also provides real-time analytics, with insights from patient interactions.

Toronto-based BenchSci, which helps pharmaceutical firms accelerate research and development using artificial intelligence, has secured $95 million CAD in Series D funding.

