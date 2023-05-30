SAAS NORTH producer reveals new Vancouver-based INNOVATEwest tech conference

INNOVATEwest will take place April 16 to 17, 2024 at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Vancouver will play home to another tech conference next year, BetaKit has learned.

A newly-launched website shows that Cube Business Media plans to launch a new tech event in the city called INNOVATEwest in 2024.

“The West is lacking a big tent, multi-sector Conference gathering.”

-David Tyldesley, Cube Business Media

Set to take place from April 16 to 17, 2024 at the Vancouver Convention Centre, INNOVATEwest will showcase both industry leaders and established and emerging tech firms, according to the event’s website. The INNOVATEwest website describes the event as “a multi-sector Conference & Exposition at the intersection of Technology & Business Innovation.”

Cube Business Media is the Vancouver conference and tradeshow company behind Canadian tech events like SAAS NORTH, TechExit.io, and Tech Talent North (BetaKit has been a media partner for both SAAS NORTH and TechExit.io).

“The West is lacking a big tent, multi-sector Conference gathering … Something that brings together all of the great tech innovation that’s happening all along the west coast,” Cube Business Media co-founder and senior vice-president David Tyldesley told BetaKit when reached for comment.

Asked why now, Tyldesley claimed that within the region, there is a strong demand to “re-awake cross-border initiatives that died off” during the COVID-19 pandemic. “Secondly, people in the west are hungry for their own platform to draw in investment and create awareness about the amazing things happening here.”

“We’re excited to be the ones to bring back a Canadian-made, owned and operated event to the Vancouver Convention Centre,” added Tyldesley.

Vancouver is currently missing a locally-run tech event for an international audience with both BC Tech Summit and Traction on hiatus. Other notable events presently offered within the city include the volunteer-run Vancouver Startup Week, which takes place June 2-9.

Feature image courtesy INNOVATEwest.