BenchSci closes $95-million CAD Series D to expand AI drug-discovery platform

BenchSci aims to help pharma companies speed up R&D using AI.

Toronto-based BenchSci, which helps pharmaceutical firms accelerate research and development (R&D) using artificial intelligence (AI), has announced $95 million CAD in Series D funding.

BenchSci plans to use this capital to expand its AI-powered drug-discovery platform. Using proprietary text and image-based machine learning machine (ML) models, BenchSci claims its software enables scientists to accelerate the pace and increase the success of research during the pre-clinical drug-development process.

BenchSci has amassed a customer base that includes 16 of the world’s top 20 pharma firms.

The round, which was led by Al Gore’s Generation Investment Management with support from existing BenchSci backers Inovia Capital, TCV, Golden Ventures, and F-Prime Capital, brings BenchSci’s total funding to $218 million. The fresh capital comes about 16 months after BenchSci closed $63 million in Series C financing.

In a statement, BenchSci co-founder and CEO Liran Belenzon hailed the company’s Series D round as “validation” of the work its team has done and the traction that BenchSci has generated with large pharma and biotech firms around the world.

Canada houses a number of notable tech firms applying AI to drug discovery, including AbCellera and Deep Genomics. Unlike Deep Genomics, which uses AI directly to discover drug candidates, BenchSci views its platform as a tool for scientists working at other organizations.

To date, BenchSci has amassed a customer base that includes 16 of the world’s top 20 pharma companies—from Eli Lilly to Sanofi, Moderna, and AstraZeneca—and more than 4,500 research centres globally.

“Previously, a scientist typically had to spend hundreds of hours to understand existing experiments and conclusions,” Generation Investment Management growth equity partner Anthony Woolf said in a statement. “With BenchSci’s models, scientists can find the same answer in minutes, accelerating drug discovery and reducing the time and cost to develop potentially life-saving drugs.”

Feature image courtesy BenchSci.