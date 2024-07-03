Here’s where you can find all the Startupfest 2024 after-parties

Canadian tech has its choice of parties, mixers, and workshops to attend in Montréal this year.

The team that pulled together a community-submitted list of all the events surrounding this year’s Collision conference in Toronto has returned to hook up attendees of Startupfest in Montréal this year.

From the mind of Erdos Ventures founder and Toronto Tech Fest chair Michael Liu, the Startupfest after-parties list highlights local events that coincide with Startupfest, which takes place from July 10 to 12 at Montréal’s Old Port.

BetaKit is a Startupfest media partner and Startupfest is a member of BetaKit’s Innovation Leaders program.

Some of the events on the list are completely free, while others require tickets to be purchased or may be invite-only.

Some of the events on the list are completely free, while others require tickets to be purchased or may be invite-only.

Like in years past, Startupfest 2024 will feature educational talks, workshops, and networking opportunities for startups, investors, and other players from across Canada’s tech ecosystem. Some speakers will include Shopify president Harley Finkelstein, Indigo CEO Heather Reisman, and Good Future co-founder and BetaKit chair Satish Kanwar.

The event will also feature pitch competitions with cash awards, including Startupfest’s $100,000 Best of the Fest Investment Prize, The Firehood’s $100,000 Women in Tech Investment Prize, Rep Matters’s $100,000 Black Entrepreneurship Investment Prize, and more.

BetaKit has your hookup to both Startupfest and the Startup Train, which offers festival attendees from the Greater Toronto Area a one-way, business-class VIA Rail journey to Montréal. Use the code SUF24BKTrain15 to get 15 percent off your Startup Train ticket (which includes a Startupfest pass). If you won’t be joining BetaKit and others aboard the train, you can use the code SUF24BETAKIT15 to get 15 percent off your Startupfest ticket.

Feature image courtesy Startupfest.