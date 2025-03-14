Carney’s first cut, Cohere finds speed, and Severance’s real HQ

#1. New Liberal Party leader and Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney has already pledged to scrap what?
New Liberal leader and Prime Minister-designate Mark Carney vowed to kill the party’s controversial capital gains tax changes during his acceptance speech. Carney, elected with over 85 percent of the vote, also vowed to eliminate the consumer carbon tax.
#2. What has been cited as a possible reason for Tesla’s strong Canadian sales last weekend?
Tesla’s strong sales in Canada this weekend may be linked to claims that the company exploited Canada’s EV rebate deadline to boost purchases. Transport Canada has launched an investigation into whether Tesla manipulated pricing to qualify more vehicles for federal incentives.
#3. Waabi released a “realism metric” this week. What technology does the company focus on?
The autonomous vehicle (AV) startup introduced a realism metric to ensure AV simulators are true to life, by comparing simulated driving behavior to real-world data. Founder and CEO Raquel Urtasun is calling on other AV companies to adopt similar testing to improve transparency and public trust in AV systems
#4. US FinTech startup Zolve will expand into Canada this year, offering services to which “credit-invisible” demographic?
Zolve provides credit cards and chequing accounts to new immigrants who are often credit-invisible due to limited credit history. To address this, Zolve uses credit data from customers’ home countries to offer financial products.
#5. Deloitte Canada acquired Vancouver-based matchmaking service Pocketed this week, which connects startups with what?
Pocketed’s platform aims to help eliminate financial barriers for entrepreneurs by connecting businesses to eligible grants and tax credits and helping users with the application process. Pocketed’s entire team, including Blaney and Hahn, will be joining Deloitte Canada as an independent brand integrated into Deloitte’s Gi3 practice.
#6. Toronto-based Augmenta, which closed $14.4 million CAD, was founded by two former employees of what Canadian-founded tech company?
Augmenta was founded in 2018 by former Autodesk employees who developed the company’s generative design tool. The new investment will be used to refine Augmenta’s AI-driven building design software, initially focusing on automating electrical system design, with plans to expand into plumbing and mechanical systems.
#7. How much of the eight largest Canadian pension funds’ assets are currently invested in Canada?
Canada’s largest pensions, the Maple Eight, manage about C$2.3 trillion, with just 25 percent invested domestically, according to a Bloomberg analysis. Bloomberg reported this week that Donald Trump’s tariff threats are fueling an “invest in Canada” push, encouraging pensions to keep more funds at home.
#8. This week, Toronto-based Cohere unveiled its new Command A model, claiming it outperforms leading models by what metric?
Cohere claims the model processes text more quickly, requires less computing power to run, and can handle twice as much context as other leading AI models, meaning it can remember and analyze larger chunks of conversation or documents at once.
As part of the announcement, co-founder Nick Frosst said Command A validates Cohere’s focus on innovation and efficiency, rather than excessive compute, in AI development.
#9. In the Apple TV show Severance, Lumon Industries’ headquarters are set at the former campus of which real-life tech company?
In Severance, Lumon’s headquarters were filmed at the former Bell Labs Holmdel Complex in New Jersey. This facility housed over 6,000 engineers and researchers for 44 years, serving as a key research hub for the Bell System and later Bell Labs.
In 2013, the building was redeveloped into a mixed-use office for high-tech startups—presumably ones that haven’t surgically severed their employees’ work memories (yet).
#10. Who is Canada’s new innovation minister?
Anita Anand, Canada’s former Minister of Transport and Internal Trade is now serving as Canada’s Minister of Innovation in Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet. Anita replaces François-Philippe Champagne, who will take over as Minister of Finance.
