Deloitte Canada acquires grant matchmaker Pocketed for undisclosed amount

Deloitte Canada has acquired Vancouver-based Pocketed for an undisclosed amount to integrate the startup’s grant- and tax-credit matching program into the professional-services giant’s suite of products.

Pocketed’s matching program and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities will expand Deloitte’s offerings relating to grants and the Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) tax incentive program, Deloitte said in a statement. The acquisition will also allow Pocketed to plug into Deloitte’s innovation ecosystem to reach new clients and geographies, Deloitte added.

“We’re still the same Pocketed…now with the backing of a multi-billion-dollar firm and an incredible team across Canada.” Brianna Blaney

“By joining forces, Deloitte will be able to offer a broader range of services, helping our clients stay competitive and accelerate growth in today’s disruptive landscape,” Deloitte Canada CEO Anthony Viel said in a statement.

Launched in 2020, Pocketed’s platform aims to help eliminate financial barriers for entrepreneurs by connecting businesses to eligible grants and tax credits and helping users with the application process.

The FinTech startup previously raised a $1-million CAD seed round in 2021 to fuel its expansion into the United States. Pocketed’s co-founders, CEO Brianna Blaney and CTO Aria Hahn, also won $25,000 in prize money at the Odlum Brown Forum Pitch Finale in 2022. Pocketed claims it has helped more than 17,000 businesses access over $200 million in grants, tax credits, and incentives to date.

Pocketed’s entire team, including Blaney and Hahn, will be joining Deloitte Canada as an independent brand integrated into Deloitte’s Gi3 practice with the name “Pocketed, a Deloitte business.” Deloitte’s Gi3 team advises businesses on research and development and sustainability incentives.

“When Deloitte approached us, we saw a great, mission-aligned partner to build and grow with,” Blaney told BetaKit in an email statement. “We’re still the same Pocketed—still leading, still building, still committed to helping entrepreneurs access funding…now with the backing of a multi-billion-dollar firm and an incredible team across Canada.”

According to Pocketed’s FAQ, customers can continue using its platform and services as usual, and that there are no major feature or functionality changes planned at this time.

