Anita Anand named innovation minister, Champagne moved to finance in new Carney cabinet

Freeland appointed Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, with Gould and Baylis nowhere to be found.

Former Transport Minister Anita Anand is now Canada’s minister of innovation within new Prime Minister Mark Carney’s cabinet, while current innovation minister François-Philippe Champagne will take over as Minister of Finance.

Carney announced the makeup of his cabinet after being sworn in as Canada’s new prime minister this morning. The former governor of the Bank of Canada won the Liberal leadership race this past Sunday, which was triggered by Trudeau announcing he would step down in January.

Anand previously served as Minister of Transport and Internal Trade under Trudeau, in addition to her role as President of the Treasury Board. She was also the Minister of National Defence from 2021 to 2023, and Minister of Public Services and Procurement from 2019 to 2021.

Champagne has served as Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry since 2021, replacing Navdeep Bains. The innovation minister presides over Innovation, Science and Economic Development, which manages several organizations that invest in technology and innovation, including the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), FedDev Ontario, PacifiCan, and PrairiesCan.

ISED also administers the Strategic Innovation Fund, and previously, the embattled cleantech agency Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) before it was moved under Natural Resources Canada.

Former finance minister Chrystia Freeland was named Minister of Transport and Internal Trade, following an unsuccessful bid for Liberal leadership. In December, Freeland resigned from her post the morning she was slated to announce the Fall Economic Statement. Intergovernmental affairs minister Dominic Leblanc was immediately appointed as interim Finance Minister.

Carney’s cabinet is smaller than that of his predecessor, featuring 24 members including the Prime Minister compared to Trudeau’s 37. Notably, Liberal leadership candidates Karina Gould, former House leader, and former Member of Parliament Frank Baylis were not named to cabinet positions.

Feature image courtesy Anita Anand via LinkedIn.