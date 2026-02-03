Canada’s tech and manufacturing leaders target N3 Summit for global growth

Two-day March summit to discuss trade shifts, new technologies in Canadian manufacturing.

It was the speech heard around the world. Delivered by Prime Minister Mark Carney in Davos, Switzerland, last month, it laid out a vision for Canada’s economic future, one built on trade diversification, investment in high-tech sectors, and stronger, more resilient supply chains.





It’s a future that Jayson Myers, CEO of Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen), thinks about every day. At NGen, a not-for-profit focused on strengthening and growing Canada’s advanced manufacturing sector, Myers works to bring manufacturers, technology companies, researchers, and partners together to turn big ideas into reality.

“As Prime Minister Carney said, mounting trade pressures and tariffs are forcing manufacturers to look into new markets,” said Myers. “The federal government’s new Defence Investment Agency, for example, will give manufacturers opportunities to enter new product lines in Canada, as interest also grows in expanding into markets like Europe and Asia.”

It’s a theme NGen has put front and centre as it brings industry leaders together next month. On March 31st and April 1st at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in Toronto, the N3 Summit will gather manufacturers, technology leaders, policymakers, and investors to explore where Canadian manufacturing is headed and how to compete globally.

“Attendees can expect to learn about some of the best solutions that are out there,” said Myers. “We’re inviting officials to come in and talk about the future of defence procurement. We’re going to talk about innovation in homebuilding, how to break into new markets, and we’ll explore new international opportunities Canadian companies can take advantage of.”

The two-day event will also spotlight projects supported by NGen, including a collaboration between Magna’s Stronach Centre for Innovation and Maple Advanced Robotics (MARI). Together, the two organizations have developed a robotic system that makes it easier for manufacturers to automate detailed finishing tasks without requiring experts to program it.

The N3 Summit will gather manufacturers, technology leaders, policymakers, and investors to explore where Canadian manufacturing is headed. Image courtesy NGen

Supported by funding and guidance from NGen, the system uses smart cameras and robots that can work safely alongside people to handle changing product designs and busy factory floors. The project earned MARI the 2025 Hannover Messe Robotics Award for Innovation.

Designed for executives and operators, the N3 Summit aims to provide a clear picture of the next phase of Canadian manufacturing and how leaders can play a role in shaping it.

Over two days, attendees will have an opportunity to hear from and connect with investors, policy experts, and business leaders, including ONE9 founder Glenn R. Cowan, Canada’s Chief Trade Commissioner Sara Wilshaw, defence and security expert Dr. Christian Leuprecht, , and Intelligent City president Oliver David Krieg.

“It’s not just a talk shop or a tech showcase,” said Myers. “We’ve structured it so that there are really good opportunities for meetings with investors and companies that have technology solutions from around the world.”

Day one of the summit will explore emerging technologies and new export opportunities, while day two will focus on technologies in homebuilding and defence. Both days will also feature industry-led workshops, roundtables, and pitches from industry clusters, research labs, and scaleups from across Canada’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

“Our core mission is to build collaboration, and there’s no better way to do that than to bring people together to meet and show off solutions,” said Myers. “Meeting with potential investors, innovation partners, and customers online just isn’t the same. You need to be in the room.”

