Insight will remain a minority investor in the network intelligence solution.

Toronto-based network management firm BlueCat Networks has entered an agreement to acquire San Francisco-based LiveAction for an undisclosed amount.

BlueCat is acquiring LiveAction from New York-based private equity (PE) firm Insight Partners, which will remain a minority investor in the combined company. BetaKit has reached out to BlueCat for more details on the acquisition agreement. The transaction is expected to close this month.

Founded in 2007, LiveAction provides network observation and intelligence software for enterprise customers. Similarly, BlueCat provides infrastructure software for network control, automation, and security for large global enterprise customers.

BlueCat said that LiveAction differentiates itself with integrated flow and deep packet analysis, dynamic visualizations, precise troubleshooting, root cause analysis, rapid security forensics, and a “superior set of integrations” that ultimately help large organizations get ahead of network performance and security issues.

RELATED: Bell acquires #CDNtech companies Stratejm and CloudKettle to beef up cloud capabilities

LiveAction’s network performance monitoring, packet capture, and forensics offerings will strengthen BlueCat’s network infrastructure management offerings, BlueCat CEO Stephen Devito said in a statement. Devito added that the deal builds on last year’s acquisition of network infrastructure monitoring platform Indeni, which was rebranded to BlueCat Infrastructure Assurance.

BlueCat was co-founded by brothers Michael Hyatt and Richard Hyatt in 2001. While both brothers left their executive roles with the company in 2017 following a $400 million acquisition American PE firm Madison Dearborn Partners, they didn’t fully divest until Madison Dearborn Partners sold BlueCat to another American PE firm, Audax, two years ago. While the financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed, The Globe and Mail reported that the acquisition valued BlueCat at over $700 million.

Earlier this year, BlueCat entered into a partnership with Pacific Tech, a distributor in Singapore, Thailand, Cambodia, Laos, and Myanmar, to bring its network services to the Asia-Pacific market.

Feature image courtesy Bluecat.