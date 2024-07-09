Bell acquires #CDNtech companies Stratejm and CloudKettle to beef up cloud capabilities

Deals aim to boost Bell’s offerings in cybersecurity and Salesforce expertise.

Bell has acquired two Canadian tech companies as it looks to boost its cloud services capabilities. The telecommunications giant has purchased Mississauga, Ont.-based Stratejm and Halifax, N.S.-based CloudKettle, both for undisclosed amounts.

In addition to providing telecommunications infrastructure and services across Canada, Bell also delivers cloud services to Canadian businesses. John Watson, Bell’s group president of business markets, customer experience, and artificial intelligence (AI), said these latest deals are aimed at supporting this side of the business.

Bells’ two latest acquisitions come just over a year after Bell’s acquisition of FX Innovation.

“Bell has become the trusted leader in delivering workflow automation and IT cybersecurity, supported by best-in-class acquisitions of entrepreneurs like Stratejm and CloudKettle,” Watson said in a statement. “We look forward to working with and expanding this expertise as we create an unparalleled service experience for our customers.”

Founded in 2013, Stratejm is a security services provider that offers a range of solutions, covering real-time threat detection and response and incident management, to Canadian and international organizations. Stratejm also offers services to companies, such as a virtual chief information security officer, security and vulnerability assessments, penetration testing, and security management consulting, among others.

In a statement on its website, Stratejm said the acquisition will allow it to serve a larger and more diverse client base by leveraging Bell’s network.

“This acquisition not only amplifies our capabilities but also allows us to leverage Bell’s extensive resources and reach,” John Menezes, president and CEO of Stratejm, said in a separate statement. “Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled cybersecurity solutions, and ensure our clients receive the highest level of protection and service.”

Bell has also acquired CloudKettle, a professional services firm and Salesforce consulting partner. Founded in 2015, CloudKettle helps companies across industries like telecommunications, financial services, and healthcare with strategic advice and business intelligence to help them use Salesforce platforms.

In its statement, Bell said CloudKettle brings expertise in Salesforce enterprise implementation, as well as experience in helping companies use platforms like Salesforce Data Cloud, Salesforce’s industry clouds, Marketing Cloud, Einstein 1, and Tableau.

“CloudKettle has a long history of working with Bell and we are excited to join forces,” Greg Poirier, president of CloudKettle, said in a statement. “We are proud of the strength of our team’s talent and expertise and the value we have brought to our customers. We are looking forward to continuing to deliver quality Salesforce and revenue operations services with even greater impact with Bell’s scale and reach behind us.”

Bell’s two latest acquisitions come just over a year after Bell acquired FX Innovation, which was also part of its growth strategy for its enterprise solutions.

Feature image courtesy of Bell.