Plus: 2025 was the worst year for Canadian VC fundraising in a decade.

Like many companies across Canada, BetaKit spent the first full workweek of the year welcoming new employees.

One of those employees is Jesse Cole, an Edmonton-based reporter staffing our newly launched Prairies Bureau. Along with a growing pool of freelance talent, Jesse’s mission is simple: cover the hell out of tech in the Prairies.

Jesse has already proven himself up to the task, speaking with a group of University of Calgary scientists who have discovered a new use for diamonds in quantum nanophotonics (if you want to know what that means, you’ll have to read the story).

BetaKit’s Prairies Bureau is funded through an innovative partnership with YEGAF, a not-for-profit entity dedicated to amplifying local stories. It’s a funding model for journalism that managing editor Sarah Rieger and I are particularly excited about, and one BetaKit would love to replicate in other regions across Canada.

In fact, you could call it BetaKit’s secret plan for 2026: report locally, and connect nationally.

But of course, that’s always been the plan. We’re just entering the year with a deeper bench to continue our award-winning work.

Jesse’s first week of onboarding is now over, so I would love it if you could stuff his inbox full of tech stories he should be covering throughout the year. Absolutely inundate him.

BetaKit wants to tell every Canadian tech story there is to be told. We’re well on our way.

Douglas Soltys

Editor-in-chief

Following a slight rebound in 2024, Canadian venture capital fundraising continued to trend downward in what marked a particularly poor 2025. A new RBCx report shows that emerging managers, fund sizes, and graduation rates are declining amid a lack of exits.

McRock looks to cut cheques to businesses with $5 million to $20 million in annual revenue, with hopes of helping them scale to $100 million and beyond.

On social media platform X, users have been prompting AI model Grok to generate non-consensual sexual images of women, and sometimes children. Experts say Canada’s murky privacy and online harm laws leave victims with limited options.

After the tax agency’s request for six years of Canadian merchant data from Shopify was dismissed in June, the Federal Court of Appeal has granted an order for the company to retain the data, including from inactive accounts that would normally have been deleted after two years.

The case, which started in 2023, is part of a CRA strategy to crack down on tax non-compliance, such as non-disclosure of online transactions.

#CDNtech’s 2026 predictions

To kick off the new year, BetaKit reached out to some of the smartest Canadians across the tech industry to ask what they’re watching this year in both AI and the future of work.

Canadian founders, VCs, experts, and critics shared 30 bold predictions of what they expect from artificial intelligence in 2026.



More Canadian tech leaders shared 15 bold predictions of what they expect both in the job market and at the office.

Imagine a farm, with a barn sitting atop a lush, green pasture filled with chickens plucking away at the grass. Then, the barn starts to move on its own. The barn, it turns out, is a robot.

BC farmer Dave Semmelink got his robotic barn thanks to an Innovate BC program that has awarded just over $4.5 million in grants over the past year to help farmers acquire new tech.

Developed by a Vancouver game studio that’s worked on Call of Duty, Halo, and Apex Legends, Sonar is a free platform that uses AI to aggregate player sentiment from across the internet so developers (and gamers) can find out what people like and don’t like about a video game.

🇨🇦 Weekly Canadian Deals, Dollars & More

SF – Canadian-founded D-Wave acquires competitor for $550M USD

VAN – Photonic raises $180M to commercialize quantum

VAN – Caseway AI and CanLII looking to settle copyright dispute

EDM – Amii launches AI scholarship for environmental sciences

BRA – MDA Space signs contract to bid on “Golden Dome” projects

OTT – Backboard raises pre-seed round to solve AI amnesia

OTT – Kinaxis appoints former Plainview head Razat Gaurav as CEO

OTT – The Basic Phone launching on Kickstarter

MTL – Flare uncovers phishing campaigns scamming Canadians

“The workweek will continue until morale improves.”

Jared Lindzon and Joe O’Connor’s new book, Do More in Four: Why It’s Time for a Shorter Workweek, argues that the future of work will feature more productive employees working fewer days. How is that supposed to happen when boomers still run the world, Gen Z is still Gen Z, and AI is coming for all of our jobs anyway? Let’s dig in.

Think you’re on top of Canadian tech and innovation news? Time to prove it. Test your knowledge of Canadian tech news with The BetaKit Quiz for January 9, 2025.

