The future is a four-day workweek

Jared Lindzon’s new book says the future of work is more productive employees working fewer days.

Many of you are just starting to swing back to work after a restful holiday break. And we all know that that means: meetings, emails, meetings that could have been emails, and more meetings.

Maybe you work a ‘standard’ 9 to 5. Perhaps you’re a 9/9/6 hustle culture edge lord. But what if there was a better way?

“The workweek will continue until morale improves.”

Joining me on The BetaKit Podcast is Jared Lindzon, freelance BetaKitten and co-author of Do More in Four: Why It’s Time for a Shorter Workweek, which argues that the future of work will be predicated on employees being more productive working fewer days.

How is that supposed to happen when boomers still run the world, Gen Z is still Gen Z, and AI is coming for all of our jobs anyway?

Thankfully, Jared and co-author Joe O’Connor have done the work, and he comes prepared to answer the above question and many more on the podcast. One of the biggest ones is how exactly a four-day workweek is better. From my understanding post-podcast, it’s less about the number of days worked and more about the opportunity to construct a new approach to work that reflects modern concerns—and yes, that includes the use of AI.

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Overcast, Pocket Casts, RSS

Jared also doesn’t present this as a panacea to all the ills of modernity. In fact, he’s very clear that a four-day workweek is an incentive, not a gift, and it comes with productivity strings attached.

The workweek will continue until morale improves. Is this what the future of work looks like? Let’s dig in.

PRESENTED BY

The BetaKit Podcast is presented by the Solve for X Podcast: Innovations to change the world.



Solve for X is back! The latest season of the MaRS podcast is exploring more world-changing ideas. Join journalist Manjula Selvarajah as she talks to the people behind the latest innovations in tech and science.

Get a jump on the future. Listen to Season 4 of Solve for X wherever you get your podcasts.

Recorded and edited by Toronto Podcasts.

